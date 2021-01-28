Sac+State+administers+its+first+vaccine+doses+at+University+Union+clinic

Amid the downpour of rain, the Sacramento State community got its first rays of light for the end of the pandemic as the school began administering its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the University Union Thursday.

The school started vaccinating nursing students and health care staff, who will then staff an on-campus vaccination site for Sacramento County, said Sac State President Robert Nelsen’s during his spring address.

In addition to nursing students and health care staff, Sac State will vaccinate first responders and, according to an FAQ on Sac State’s website, “other groups as defined by Sacramento County, such as individual members of the Sac State community 65 and older.”

The university could administer vaccines to the public depending on availability, but according to Sac State’s website, “no specifics have been determined.”

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Student Affairs will send email invites to qualifying individuals to make vaccination appointments, according to the FAQ. The state and Sacramento County Public Health set established priority groups that Sac State says will determine who receives invitations.

Eligibility will eventually expand to Sac State students, faculty and staff. COVID-19 vaccinations are free, according to the FAQ.

The vaccination clinic administered shots in the Brown Bag Room of the Union, the dining area with microwaves next to Good Eats! and Buzz Burger. Nelsen said the same room was also used as a flu vaccination clinic.

The clinic could be expanded to Parking Structure III if needed, which the university touted as being able to accommodate six lanes of traffic for mass drive-thru vaccinations.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new details are received.