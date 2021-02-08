Black History Month 2021

Officially stablished in 1976, Black History Month, formerly known as “Negro Week,”, is an annual tradition during the month of February that highlights important milestones within the African American community and culture as well as infamous historic moments that shaped who the Black community is today.

During the month of February, The State Hornet will be highlighting our coverage of Black History Month on this page to celebrate coverage we have done in the past as well as coverage that we will continue to do throughout the next few weeks. We realize how important our coverage means to the Sac State community, and we are dedicated to bringing you continued coverage of Black History on our website and social media platforms.