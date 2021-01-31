Sacramento State volleyball team wins second home match against Idaho State

Sara Nevis

Sara Nevis, Multimedia Editor
January 31, 2021

Sacramento State volleyball won 3-0 in their second home match against Idaho State on Sunday at the Nest. Junior setter Ashtin Olin led the team in assists with 24 and freshman outside hitter Bridgette Smith had a double-double with 10 digs and 13 kills. The Hornets are 3-1 overall and in conference play. The Hornets will be on the road for their next matches at Northern Colorado Feb. 7 and 8.

Volleyball-csus-idaho-sac-_2
Gallery|10 Photos
Sara Nevis
Sacramento State junior middle blocker Sarah Falk (14) spikes the ball during the first set during the conference match against Idaho State at the Nest at Sac State on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Falk had three kills and three block assists.