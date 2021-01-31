Sacramento State volleyball team wins second home match against Idaho State

Sara Nevis

Sacramento State volleyball won 3-0 in their second home match against Idaho State on Sunday at the Nest. Junior setter Ashtin Olin led the team in assists with 24 and freshman outside hitter Bridgette Smith had a double-double with 10 digs and 13 kills. The Hornets are 3-1 overall and in conference play. The Hornets will be on the road for their next matches at Northern Colorado Feb. 7 and 8.