VIDEO: Student parents on the effect of COVID-19 in their lives

Kelly Kiernan and Ashton Byers

Student parents face uncertainty as COVID-19 shuts down schools for the remainder of the school year.

Sacramento State’s transition to online classes leaves student parents with a new set of challenges, juggling school work and parenthood.

Sac State ASI Children’s Center is shut down, causing many parents to lose childcare as they pursue their classes online during the shelter-in-place guidelines.

RELATED: OPINION: Shelter-at-home survival tips for parents