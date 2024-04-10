Sac State student reported missing in Southern California area

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for residents’ help in locating 23-year-old Noelle Lynch, a Sacramento State student who went missing a week ago in Southern California.

According to a LAPD news release Lynch was last seen on Wednesday, April 3, leaving an apartment building on foot in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard in the City of Inglewood around 5 p.m.

Lynch is described as a white female, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Lynch was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo and white sneakers.

“She left without personal property and may or may not be able to identify herself,” according to the LAPD.

John Segale, a spokesperson for the Lynch’s family, said she lives with her family in Granite Bay and left without notice to Los Angeles.

Segale said the family is concerned because she left without her medication and her phone was found at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Sac State has not released anything on Lynch, at the time of this publication.

Anyone with information about Lynch’s location is asked to call the LAPD at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours, residents should dial 877-527-3247.