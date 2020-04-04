OPINION: Donald Trump failed America with his slow response to COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump speaks at an American Conservative Union Conference. Donald Trump is to blame for the United States' slow response to the COVID-19 outbreak, The State Hornet opinion writer Jordan Parker writes.

When the coronavirus began to spread, many looked to President Donald Trump to mitigate the spread of the virus but since then, he’s done anything but that.

The COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages in the U.S. when Trump reassured us that the situation was under control.

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine,” Trump said in an interview on Jan. 22 regarding the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S.

As countries such as South Korea and Italy began responding to the outbreak of the virus, he stood idly by, while the threat to the U.S. became apparent as each day passed.

Did he really think that a huge country such as the U.S. would be immune to an international virus?

My answer is yes. Donald Trump is just that stupid.

Trump failed the American people when we needed him the most. His disgraceful administration turned a blind eye while millions of Americans begged him to take it seriously.

Italy issued a countrywide lockdown on March 9 but the death toll kept mounting, which should’ve signaled to the US that the worst was yet to come.

Slowly but surely the virus took hold in the U.S., which now has reported over 300,000 cases, the most of anywhere in the world.

If President Trump would’ve taken the threat seriously in January, America wouldn’t have the problem it does now.

Day after day he stood in the White House press room, deeming himself more knowledgeable than any medical expert contradicting what he had to say.

In times of crisis, American presidents have always stepped up to meet the moment. But all we’ve gotten from Donald Trump are lies, excuses, and scapegoats. Trump has failed our country at a time when we need him most. pic.twitter.com/d2vxUHGiH0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 26, 2020



As countless medical experts continue to preach social distancing for the coming weeks and possibly months, Trump proclaimed that the nation was going to be open by Easter.

Because of him, we weren’t ready for this. According to the COVID Tracking Project, a total of 1,438,455 tests have been done for the coronavirus. With over 370 million people living in the US, that isn’t nearly enough tests.

Meanwhile, the president is refusing to provide the state of New York a supply of 30,000-40,000 ventilators at New York hospitals, where 44,870 cases have been reported up to this point.

When he phoned into Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News a week ago he said, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals and sometimes they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

To me, that’s inexcusable. As commander in chief, how are you going to refuse the pleas of one of your governors during a scary time in your country?

Due to Donald Trump’s actions, we’re late on the production of testing. We’re late on the production of N95 respirator masks. We’re late on the delivery of ventilators. We’re late on everything.

If he thinks that the U.S. will be fine just because he says it will be fine, hundreds of thousands of Americans will have to pay the price.

By the time it’s all said and done, President Trump’s slow response to the pandemic will be the cause of thousands of deaths in the U.S. This pandemic could’ve been contained a lot earlier if he had just a little bit of common sense in that senseless brain of his.