Another first-round exit ends Sac State women’s basketball team’s season

Sac State sophomore point guard Milee Enger dribbles the ball up court against Northern Colorado on Monday, March 9 at CenturyLink Arena. The Hornets' season came to an end with a 79-61 loss to the Bears.

For the fourth year in a row, the Sacramento State women’s basketball team’s season ended with a first-round exit in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Hornets (8-22, 6-14 Big Sky) came into the tournament as the ninth seed to play the University of Northern Colorado (13-17, 9-11), who was the eighth seed. The top five seeds in the conference earned a first-round bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Sac State never led against the Bears, losing in wire-to-wire fashion 79-61. The Hornets played without two of three seniors due to injuries, as forward Kennedy Nicholas and guard Camariah King traveled with the team, but did not suit up. Nicholas was named second team All-Big Sky on Monday morning despite only playing 20 games this season.

Northern Colorado scored the first two baskets and led 4-0. The Hornets and Bears battled back and forth in the first period. Northern Colorado carried a double-digit lead at 26-16 into the second quarter.

RELATED: ‘I was definitely a late bloomer’: Sac State sophomore forward continues to evolve

Sac State was able to play a more competitive second quarter, only being outscored by two at 17-15 as the Bears held a 43-31 lead at intermission.

In the third quarter, Northern Colorado sealed the win. The Bears outscored the Hornets 18-4 in the first five minutes to take a commanding 26 point lead at 61-35. The Hornets fought back to make the third quarter scoring differential more respectable at 20-14. Northern Colorado led 63-45 with ten minutes left to play.

With the game well in hand, the Hornets and Bears played an even fourth period, each scoring 16 points. Northern Colorado went on to defeat Sac State 79-61 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament.

Without Nicholas, Sac State struggled to rebound. The Bears nearly doubled the Hornets in rebounding at 51-26. Northern Colorado grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, and generated 15 second chance points, which was nearly the difference in the final score.

Senior guard Gabi Bade had a strong performance in her final game as a Hornet. Bade scored a team-high 16 points on 7-of-14 from the field with two rebounds and one steal.

RELATED: ‘I never thought she could be an athlete’: The story of senior guard Gabi Bade

Sophomore forward Tiana Johnson and junior guard Jakira Wilson each contributed 10 points in the loss. Junior guard Kennedy Burks grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with five points and two assists.

Northern Colorado was led to the win by freshman forward Alisha Davis who had a double-double, scoring a career-high 32 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Davis was highly efficient, making 11-of-12 field goals and 10-of-12 free throw attempts.

Freshman guard Jasmine Gayles contributed 11 points and five rebounds for the Bears. Graduate forward Ali Meyer added 10 rebounds, five assists and four points.