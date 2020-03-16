DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E8: Coronavirus cancellations, NFL CBA and free agency
On this week’s episode of Double Coverage with Mack and Shaun, the two discuss the various sports world cancellations caused by the spread of coronavirus, how Shaun was in the Golden 1 Center when a game was canceled, the ramifications of the NFL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement and the beginning of and first trades of the NFL free agency.
Music: Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
