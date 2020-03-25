DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E9: NFL free agency, COVID-19 testing, Olympics postponement
March 25, 2020
On this episode of Double Coverage, Mack and Shaun sit down — and log into SquadCast — to discuss perhaps the only thing still happening in pro sports, NFL free agency, as well as the spread of COVID-19 through the sports world, the ethics of test kit availability for wealthy athletes and the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan until 2021.
Music: Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod
