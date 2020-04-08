DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E11: Trump’s call with commissioners, MLB in May, Basketball Hall of Fame
April 8, 2020
This week on Double Coverage, Mack and Shaun discuss President Donald Trump’s conference call with sports commissioners and whether sports are ready to reopen. Specifically, they talk about whether the MLB can resume next month like some officials are saying and they also cover the latest admissions to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Music: Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod
