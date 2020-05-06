DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E15: USWNT equal pay claim denied, NFL free agent signings, Marshawn Lynch vs. Frank Gore

On this week’s episode of Double Coverage, hosts Mack Ervin III and Shaun Holkko discuss the U.S. Women’s National Team having their claims of discrimination in pay and playing conditions denied, several NFL free agency signings and who will have a better 2020 season between two of the NFL’s “elder statesmen” running backs, soon to be 37-year-old Frank Gore or 34-year-old Marshawn Lynch.

Music: Funkorama by Kevin Macleod