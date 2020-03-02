DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E6: NFL Combine, Harden vs. Giannis, Special Guest Jason Jones

On this week’s episode of Double Coverage with Mack and Shaun, the two discuss this year’s NFL Combine and whether it is truly necessary as well as the new NBA media feud between James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Then, Mack and Shaun chatted with Jason Jones, the Sacramento Kings beat writer from The Athletic, over the phone about the Kings’ turnaround this season, their trades and whether Luke Walton is getting enough credit.

