DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E7: Tom Brady, Rockets’ Small Ball, Lakers’ Championship Chances

On this week’s episode of Double Coverage, Mack and Shaun discuss where Tom Brady might go if he chooses to leave New England after becoming a free agent for the first time in his career. Then, the two take a deep dive into basketball to examine how the Houston Rockets’ “small ball” style will play out for them across the rest of the season and whether the Los Angeles Lakers are serious championship contenders this season.

Music: Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)