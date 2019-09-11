After 3 weeks of delay, Academy65 residents move in to upper floors

Almost three weeks after the initial scheduled move-in date, some residents of Academy65 were able to move into their apartments on Tuesday.

The delay in move-in caused 286 students, many of whom are Sacramento State students, to be placed into “situational homelessness.”

One resident, who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from Academy65, said that the elevator was not working Tuesday night and that the hot water is not yet working.

“Construction crews were everywhere too,” the anonymous resident and Sac State student. “(It) felt like I was living in a construction site and not a luxury apartment.”

RELATED: ‘Situational homelessness’: 286 residents still awaiting move-in at apartments near Sac State

Residents on floors five and six were moved in on Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The second and third floors are still pending certificates of occupancy, according to an email sent to residents.

Story continues below screenshot.

Claudia Montoya, a Sac State business major, was living with her sister in Citrus Heights during the delay.

“I don’t think it’s bad,” she said. “I’m commuting so they gave me $500 each time they delayed so, I mean they’re taking care of us. I think it’s OK.”

Montoya said that the commute had not been an inconvenience for her, but that her sister, who works in Sacramento, was sometimes late to work, because she had to drive her sister to school.

Story continues below video.

Academy65 originally delayed the move-in date, set for Aug. 21. On Aug. 10, move-in was delayed to Aug. 28.

Then, on Aug. 25, move in was delayed until Sept. 6.

The apartment complex then notified tenants that Academy65 would undergo their final inspection on Friday and that tenants could began move-in anywhere between one day and one week from the inspection.

Residents were given two options during the delay: either find accomodations and receive $500 in e-gift cards or accept hotel accommodations at double occupancy and receive $250 in e-gift cards.

RELATED: Apartments near Sac State delay move-in for 286 residents.

The complex did receive their certificate of occupancy for floors four, five and six on Friday, but move-in was delayed till Tuesday.

According to Tyana Molinaro, a Sac State art major, boxes were taken from the fourth floor residents, but their move-in was delayed until Wednesday.

Molinaro said that Academy65’s response to the delay was satisfactory.

“It definitely could’ve been easier, but they’ve also been really accommodating with everything,” Molinaro said. “They didn’t just leave us, like ditch us out in the dirt which they definitely could’ve done.”

Academy65 did not respond to requests for comment on the story at the time of publication.