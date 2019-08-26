Apartments near Sac State delay move-in for 286 residents

The newest student housing complex near Sacramento State delayed the move-in day by more than three weeks after the start of the semester due to construction issues.

Academy 65, located on 65th St. across from Elvas Ave. has set a tentative move-in date of September 6, according to an email sent to residents on Sunday. On August 10, they notified residents of an August 28 move-in date.

The original move-in date was August 21.

“An unexpected delay in construction prevented us from obtaining city approval for occupancy,” said Olivia Moller, general manager of Academy 65. “This, unfortunately, pushed the move-in date after the commencement of the school year.”

The complex currently has 286 signed residents, but can house up to 303, Moller said.

In the original email sent to residents, the apartment offered to accommodate students while they wait for the move-in date with two options.

One, if temporary housing is available, they will offer residents $500 a week in e-gifts cards.

Two, put students in hotel rooms at double occupancy along with $250 a week in e-gift cards.

“Our obligation first and foremost is to provide residents temporary relocation premises due to the delay and ease any potential stress associated with a late move-in to their accommodation,” Moller said. “We’ll continue to house residents in local hotels, if they chose that option, as well as provide monetary concessions until they are permitted to move into Academy 65.”

RELATED: Future housing projects to give Sac State students more options

Jonny Rico Aviles, a transfer junior political science and journalism major from San Diego, has no connections in Sacramento, so he chose the second option.

Aviles said the hotel residents are being put in are Hilton Sacramento Arden West and a Courtyard Marriott. Academy 65 officials declined to comment on what hotels residents were being put up in due to privacy reasons.

“It’s very inconvenient, I wish there was a little more notice,” Aviles said of the initial August 28 move-in date.

Of the delay to Sept. 6, Aviles said, “I always knew it was a possibility, but I’m not stressing about it. I’m going to be able to focus 100 percent on the start of my classes for these first few weeks.”

Tanayshia Price, a Sac State social work major, is also a transfer junior. She is from the Bay Area.

“It inconveniences me transportation wise. I have to bus back and forth to Sacramento but with the hotel options it has made that a lot easier,” Price said. “The hardest part for me was adjusting the day I move in. I have to make two trips out there now because I don’t have family available on the new move-in date.”

Academy 65 will be providing a shuttle to and from campus from the hotels and will provide movers to help students when the building is approved for occupancy, according to Moller.

“Once we have the certificate of occupancy, our goal is to expedite the move-in process and get residents into their new apartments as soon as possible,” she said.