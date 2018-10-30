The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

University Police detective said suspect has not been apprehended

Room+131+in+Calaveras+Hall+was+remodeled+over+last+summer+and+opened+this+semester+with+36+new+Dell+laptops%2C+35+of+which+were+stolen+in+Oct.+2017.
Room 131 in Calaveras Hall was remodeled over last summer and opened this semester with 36 new Dell laptops, 35 of which were stolen in Oct. 2017.

Room 131 in Calaveras Hall was remodeled over last summer and opened this semester with 36 new Dell laptops, 35 of which were stolen in Oct. 2017.

Courtesy of Christina Bellon

Courtesy of Christina Bellon

Room 131 in Calaveras Hall was remodeled over last summer and opened this semester with 36 new Dell laptops, 35 of which were stolen in Oct. 2017.

Thomas Frey, Sports editor
October 30, 2018
Filed under Breaking News, Crime, Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A suspect has been identified in the 2017 theft of 35 Dell Latitude laptops out of a Sacramento State classroom.

The suspect, Nicholas MacKenzie, 39, has not been apprehended and currently has three warrants out for his arrest according to Sac State Police Department Detective Jason Johnston.

Johnston said that MacKenzie’s identity was discovered after police investigated an eBay listing of 35 Dell Latitude laptops that went up a week after the October theft. The post was brought to the attention of the department by a State Hornet staff member.

Prior to the fall 2017 semester, Christina Bellon, associate dean of the College of Arts & Letters, was able to help procure funding for Calaveras Hall 131 to have 36 new Dell Latitude laptops. Bellon said the computers cost an estimated $40,000 to $45,000.

Around 9 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2017, members of the English department who used the computer lab noticed that 35 of the 36 brand new laptops were missing.

A week later, the computers showed up on eBay. Each laptop, which had an estimated value of $1,099, was listed at a “Buy it Now” price of $350. It only took about 10 hours for the eBay seller who went by the username Professuh to sell all 35 of them on Oct. 27, 2017.

Johnston said he found MacKenzie’s name when he asked eBay for the seller’s information after he was able to confirm that those were the laptops.

“He currently has three warrants for his arrest,” Johnston said. “One from our department, one from Folsom PD and one, I believe from Sacramento Police. As he has not yet been apprehended, it is likely that MacKenzie has fled the area.”

The State Hornet will continue to update this story.

Related Stories
35 laptops stolen from recently remodeled Calaveras computer lab
35 laptops stolen from recently remodeled Calaveras computer lab
Police investigating eBay listing of laptops after 35 stolen from Calaveras
Police investigating eBay listing of laptops after 35 stolen from Calaveras
Detective ‘confident’ eBay listing is connected to 35 computers stolen from Calaveras lab
Detective ‘confident’ eBay listing is connected to 35 computers stolen from Calaveras lab
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    Dorm resident runs from attempted armed robbery

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    One woman arrested following 30 vehicle break-in at Sac State

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Crime

    Sacramento man arrested Sept. 19 after shooting at Stingers

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    Student sexually assaulted at American River Courtyard

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    Update: Suspect arrested in Sac State smash and grab thefts, police say

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    Sheriff’s deputy killed in Rancho Cordova shooting attended Sac State

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    Crash victim identified as Sac State student through social media

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    Sac State smash and grab suspects still at large

  • Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

    Breaking News

    Large tree branch falls on woman at Sac State