Hornet Stadium introduces beer garden for 2017 season

As many Sacramento State football fans watched Saturday night’s win from the stands, some watched from Hornet stadium’s new beer garden.

On Sept. 7, Sac State president, Robert Nelsen, announced Hornet Stadium will allow the sale of beer for the 2017 football season starting on Sept. 9 following an announcement in June that the California State University Chancellor’s Office eliminated the ban against alcohol sales at intercollegiate sporting events.

According to Brian Berger, assistant athletics and media relations director, the last time beer was sold at Hornet Stadium was in 2004.

For some students, like Aaron Belman and Joseph Gonzalez, the sale of beer will make the idea of going to football games more attractive.

“I think for sure it’s going to attract more people. Ambiance in the stadium is going to be so much better,” Belman said.

“Honestly football and beer go hand in hand,” said Gonzalez. “Most people want a beer while watching football.”

Domestic beers, such as Coors, Coors Light, Heineken and Blue Moon, are being sold for $7. The stadium is also bringing in three craft draft beers for $8. These include Track 7, Device Brewing Company and 10 Barrel.

Sales revenue will be going towards providing more security for games. Part of the proceeds “may” also be used to support alcohol and sexual assault education programs through the campus’s Student Affairs Office, according to a press release made by Nelsen.

“Once the decision was passed to sell beer by the Chancellor’s office, and passed through multiple committees on campus, it was mutually agreed upon as a way to give back,” said Berger on why the administration chose to give proceeds to alcohol and sexual assault education programs on campus.

“We are committed to creating a safe and healthy environment during our games, and we will be working closely with our game security and the Sacramento State Police Department to ensure a positive experience for all who attend our Hornet Athletics events,” wrote Nelsen in the email.

Inquiries to University Enterprises, Inc. about how much beer has been sold at the two home games since the announcement were not returned as of press time.

Angela Rader of University Enterprises Incorporated said that in the two home games thus far, 230 servings of beer have been sold.

“In terms of generating a surplus right now, we are not yet there, but we expect to with higher attendance at future games,” said Rader in an interview with The State Hornet.

For students like Charlie Reynolds, the decision to sell beer is just the first step in creating a better experience for students.

“I think if they had a full on bar that would really reel in people,” Reynolds said. “The beer definitely is going to get attention but if you’re going to have that, might as well go all the way.”

Although most fans were excited about the new area, some were skeptical of how far it is from Sacramento State’s home bleachers.

“I really like (the beer garden), but I kind of wish it was closer to the stands or easier to get to,” said student, Tony Amaro.

Beer sales begin when the stadium opens, and they close after halftime. All fans must have a valid ID and will be limited to 2 beverages per order. Fans must also remain in the designated beer garden while drinking.