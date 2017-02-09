Here’s how to do this Valentine’s Day right

We’ve put together some gift and date ideas that are sure to impress your significant other.
Also, check out our Valentine’s Day Spotify playlist to get you in the mood this Feb. 14.
If you want to make a gift with your own hands, head over to the store or search around your home and gather some craft supplies to get started on some DIY. See tutorials online at statehornet.com
Fill a few mason jars with candy, paint designs on the lid (like a heart) and paste a handwritten message on the bottle. Get creative and pair your candy with punny messages like, “love you to pieces” on a jar of Reese’s pieces or “life without you would be unbearable” on a jar of gummy bears. (Photo: Sami Soto)
Boil hot water and submerge the red and green Jolly Ranchers, with the wrapper still on. Poke the candy with a stick, pull them out once it has softened. While wearing rubber gloves, take one candy and mold it into a flat oval shape. Unwrap the candy, shape it into a petal and wrap it around a stick to make the center. Mold more petals and attach to form a full flower. Repeat the steps with the green Jolly Ranchers to form leaves. (Photo: torange.biz)
Grab a clean shoe box and wrap a solid color wrapping paper around the lid, adding your own designs on the top. Then, wrap Valentine’s-themed paper around the box. Next, fill the box with small gifts such as chocolate, plush toys and other lovely trinkets. (Photo: Sami Soto)
Certain types of flowers have meanings attached to them and some may require more care. To find the one you are looking for, stop by your local florist to get a professional recommendation. (Photo: Mariamichelle // Pixabay)
No Valentine’s Day is complete without a sugary sweet confection. Check out your local bakery to find a selection of chocolates, cakes and other delectable pastries. (Photo: Unsplash // Pixabay)
Superstores will usually have a section of holiday items. You can find an assortment of plush dolls, mugs, boxes of chocolates and other Valentine’s Day novelties. (Photo: Mike Mozart // Flickr)
What you’ll need: puff pastry sheet, all-purpose flour, red delicious apples, lemon, apricot preserves, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, rolling pin and a cupcake baking pan. (Photo: shokotov // pixabay)
What you’ll need: chocolate chips, strawberries and parchment paper (Popo le Chien // Wikimedia Commons)
What you’ll need: graham cracker crumbs, cream cheese, unsalted butter, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice and a 4.5-inch baking pan. (Photo: Sami Soto)
If you have ever wanted to re-do your high school prom, now is your chance. The Crocker Art Museum will host a 90s-themed prom night on February 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Register online by February 9 for tickets at $65 each, with a special pricing of $120 for couples. Tickets can also be bought at the door for an additional $10. (Photo: Joe Shlabotnik // Flickr)
The group that brought Art Hotel is back again with ArtStreet, a temporary public art installation of visual and performing arts. The event is free and open to the public from February 3 to 25 at a warehouse on 300 1st Ave. (Photo: Dawn Hudson // PublicDomainPictures.net)
Take a walk down Midtown, where illuminating lights create a warm atmosphere for you and your beau while you stop by shops and restaurants like Kru, Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates and Relles Florist. Many tourists also flock to Old Sacramento for its historical Old West vibe. It’s home to establishments like River City Saloon, Candy Heaven and Evangeline’s. (Michael Grindstaff // Wikimedia Commons)
Some romance films showing in time for Valentine’s Day include: “La La Land,” “Fifty Shades Darker” and “The Space Between Us.” As for theatres, Palladio LUXE Cinema in Folsom is known for its bar, lounge and wait services. Seats can be reserved ahead of time on Fandango. Each auditorium features reclining chairs, with a service button on the side to call on the handy wait staff who are there to serve drinks and food like calamari, sandwiches, pasta and creme brulee. (Photo: BagoGames // Flickr)
Need help with your OOTD? Megan Boban, a fashion merchandising and design major, says it’s important to dress for the occasion. If your dinner venue is on the fancier side, go for a sleek, clean look. Now is the right time to break out outfits like suits and long dresses. If your date will be in a more casual environment, aim for a more relaxed, cool look. Rummage through your closet for dark jeans, blouses, collared shirts, heavy sweaters, clean sneakers or boots. (Photo: Pexels // Pixabay)
Many restaurants in Sacramento like Crepeville, Hana Tsubaki, The Rind and Grange Restaurant and Bar are fine eateries for two lovebirds looking for some wine and dine. (Photo: stevepb // Pixabay)
There really is no place like home, so stay in, snuggle with your partner and indulge in some quality alone time.
Create a more romantic atmosphere by scattering rose petals around the bath and on the floor. Light the room with a soft glow by placing lit candles on the counter top. Toss a bath bomb in the water to get lost in a sea of colorful foam. (Photo: Dennis Wong // Flickr)
Nothing expresses feelings better than music. So set the mood with some R&B, ballads and acoustics. This is what love sounds like. Check out our staff picks at TheStateHornet on Spotify. (Photo: Vu Chau)
Sharlene Phou
Sharlene Phou is a junior at Sacramento State, where she is majoring in journalism. When she isn't writing, she likes to paint, cook and read manga. She enjoys meeting different personalities while reporting and hopes to one day work for a lifestyle magazine like Women's Health and Psychologies.
