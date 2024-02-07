STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: The Gold Souls elevate the newsroom with auriferous groove

Sacramento’s The Gold Souls performs their latest single “Human Beings” in the latest edition of Stinger Sound Sessions.

Juniper Waller (vocals), Billy D. Thompson (drums), Alex Severson (keys), Avery Jeffry (bass), Chris Paisley (guitar), Kari Anne Estrada (trombone), Liliana Moore (trumpet) and guest saxophonist Trinity Sharpe deliver a fresh take on classic soul music inspired by greats like Etta James and Curtis Mayfield.



Let the brass-driven anthem of “What Kind of Life” carry you through the workweek, or express appreciation for your better half with “Good As Gold.”



Follow The Gold Souls on Instagram at @thegoldsoulsband for updates on upcoming releases and performances, and be sure to add them to your Spotify rotation.