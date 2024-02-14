STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: The Color Wild perform a semi-unplugged set of catchy tunes

Sacramento’s The Color Wild is a pop brotherhood completed by the bonds of a childhood friendship.

Kyle Crosson (vocals), Jesse Crosson (keys/vocals), Jaden Crosson (percussion) and Josh Hansen (guitar) make up the four piece that specializes in pop music grounded in daily life, reflecting on the “little things” for musical inspiration.

Get down to the playful rhythms and melodies of “Miss You Like Hell” and take a moment to reflect on the airy vocals and warm guitars of “Clean.”

Fans can find The Color Wild on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Be sure to follow the band on Instagram at @thecolorwild for upcoming shows and releases.