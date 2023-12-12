The State Hornet Podcast #11: CFA strikes and negotiations, more doctorate degrees and football

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Trevor Harris talk about the recent news around campus from the past week.
Evan discusses the passing of a bill that would offer more doctorate degrees across CSU campuses. He also touches on Hornet football’s performance in the FCS playoffs and the Hispanic Economic Report.
Trevor talks about the recent strike on campus and the recent reports from the negotiations between the CFA and CSU. He also discusses a piece on how language exemption is harmful to healthcare.
