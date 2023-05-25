BREAKING: Sexual battery reported to campus police

Incident occurred May 12 at Parking Structure 3

Chris Woodard

Parking Structure 3 located across from the Sacramento State Police Department at Sac State Tuesday, May 8, 2018. An occurrence of sexual battery at the structure was reported to campus police May 12, 2023. (Graphic made in Canva by Chris Woodard)

Johnathan Rutz
May 25, 2023

Content warning: This article covers the topic of sexual battery. 

An incident of sexual battery was reported to campus police May 15, according to Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log

According to the report, the incident took place on May 12 at Parking Structure 3. While the incident is listed as sexual battery by restraint on the log, Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. said the incident should read “sexual battery without restraint.”

Campus police currently have no additional information on the incident and it is being investigated, Madison said. 

This marks another incident of sexual assault and battery reported on campus over the 2022-2023 academic year. In the spring 2023 semester alone, there have been four other reports of sexual assault, including reports of rape at Klamath Hall and American River Courtyard

Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt
(L-R) First-year biochemistry student Danna Ruiz and first-year criminal justice major Andrea Barriga outside Douglas Hall Tuesday, April 11, 2023. They said since recent reports of sexual assaults on campus, they are more aware of their surroundings and prefer to walk in groups.
