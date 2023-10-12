BREAKING: Reports of rifle on campus unfounded

Sacramento State Police Department sent the campus community a statement that reports of a person with a rifle on campus Thursday afternoon were unfounded, according to a SacSend.

The SacSend from the Sac State PD, reads as follows:

“The Sacramento State Police Department received a third-hand report of a suspicious subject with a possible rifle on the Guy West Bridge this afternoon. Sac State police immediately investigated and found that the report was unfounded, and there was no threat to the campus community.”

Sac State PD’s Lt. of Patrol Operations Harvey Woo told The State Hornet there are surveillance cameras at the bridge.

“We looked at surveillance footage and we did a canvas of the area and there is no indication of any suspicious person or any sighting of any type of a weapon near the bridge,” Woo said.