Upsurge in electric scooter theft is cause for concern among students

The Sacramento State Police Department released a timely warning notice to students regarding the uptick of electric scooter thefts on campus on Sept. 19.

According to the report, these thefts have occurred throughout campus, including the Riverview Hall and American River Courtyard bike compounds.

Over the past year, there’s been an increase of general robberies on campus, including vehicles and the aforementioned scooters. According to the crime log, there were six vehicles stolen this September, compared to the combined fourteen total motor vehicle thefts that occurred in 2022, according to the 2023 annual security report.

“Theft is our most frequent crime here on campus,” Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse said. “It’s essential for everyone to remember to lock their belongings and not leave them unattended.”

Kai Arellano, a third-year journalism major and transfer student, was a victim of an electric scooter theft. Arellano left his scooter in the bike compound outside the American River Courtyard building. When he left the dorm the next morning, it was missing.

“I filed a report in, gave them my whole spiel on when it was stolen,” Arellano said. “And I get an email from the school, which was the Police Department, saying that as of September 19th, there have been several scooter and bike thefts.”

After his report was filed, Arellano said another student had walked into the Police Department right after him to report a similar case. It was then he learned that campus thefts were a much more widespread problem.

Arellano said he believes a space should be implemented on campus where electric scooters and other means of transportation can be safely located instead of outside where they’re accessible to anyone. Until then, he said he put an Apple AirTag on his scooter in hopes of preventing a similar incident.

“I do understand that they don’t want students bringing scooters into the dorm itself,” Arellano said. “But then again, let us have a little area for us to put our stuff at. That way we don’t have to worry about leaving our stuff in the open out at night.”

Fifth-year business major Daniel Lacer also had his bike stolen outside the AMC building the first year he attended campus. The perpetrator left behind only the bike lock with one of the bike wheels still attached to it.

“I just sat there and thought to myself that if they’re willing to leave the whole tire and lock behind, I’m not getting that bike back,” Lacer said.

Lacer also said that his bike wasn’t the only one that had been missing or at least tampered with.

“It wasn’t even just my bike too,” Lacer said. “There were bikes turned upside down with wheels gone, other bikes stolen and other empty locks there.”

Lofthouse said the surge in scooter thefts is partially a result of more students riding them to campus. She recommends students who own bikes or electric scooters register them with the Sac State Police Department.

Lacer believes registering his bike with the Police Department would make him feel more secure leaving it unattended on campus.

“We also recommend using high-quality locks, like a U-lock, to secure electric scooters to a bike rack or park and lock them in a staffed bike compound,” Lofthouse said.

Campus police are currently investigating the reported cases of stolen bikes and scooters. If you have any information regarding a theft or have had your transport stolen, please report it to the department at 916-278-6000.