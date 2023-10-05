BREAKING: Sexual assault reported at Riverview Hall

A sexual assault took place at Riverview Hall on Sunday, Oct. 1, according to the Sacramento State Police Department crime bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the assault took place around midnight at Riverview Hall. The report lists the crime as rape with the victim incapable of giving consent and under the influence of a controlled substance. According to the bulletin, the case was cleared by exception, meaning no formal arrests have been made at this time.

In a statement provided by campus police Chief Chet Madison Jr. through the University, “We are aware of the allegations in this case and have no additional information to provide at this time.”

According to University Communications, only Madison’s statement could be shared as the department is currently reviewing the allegations at this time.

This marks the second sexual assault to occur this semester and the third reported. A previous incident occurred on Aug. 31, while another which originally occurred during the spring 2023 semester was reported on Sept. 6.