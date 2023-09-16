Sexual assault reported at University Union

A sexual assault that occurred in late March was reported to the Sacramento State Police Department on Sep. 6, according to the Sac State PD Daily Crime Bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the incident occurred between March 20 and March 26 at the University Union. The case is labeled as “touch person intimately against will for sexual arousal/etc,” and is under investigation.

The police department said they are currently investigating the incident but had no more information to provide beyond what the crime log shows.