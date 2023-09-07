BREAKING: Sexual assault at Jenkins Hall

A sexual assault took place at Jenkins Hall on Aug. 31, according to the Sacramento State Police Department crime bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the assault took place around midnight, with a suspect being arrested.

“The University is aware a student was arrested for allegations of sexual battery on Aug. 31, 2023,” Sac State Public Information Officer Lanaya Lewis said. “Sac State Police said the District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident and any possible charges.”