BREAKING: Sac State sexual assault suspect sentenced to two-year prison sentence

Editor’s note: this story was updated to include a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office

Nida Muhummad Niazy was sentenced to two years in state prison as part of a no-contest plea to assault on Friday.

The 32-year-old Niazy made a plea deal which saw charges of rape dropped in favor of the no contest. Additionally, Niazy signed a Harvey waiver, which meant Judge Kenneth Brody could still consider the dropped charges when it came time for sentencing.

RELATED: Sexual assault suspect extradited back to the U.S.

Niazy will also have to pay restitution to the victims and have two Criminal Protective Orders issued against him. The judge ordered restitution of $200 for one victim and an amount to be determined at a later date for the second.

Both victims, who remain anonymous, had a chance to give statements before the sentencing. Both recounted how the assaults had affected them and expressed disappointment with the dropped charges of sexual assault.

“It is insulting to think that a rapist should get a second chance while I’m forever changed by the pain he’s caused,” one of the victims said. “My rape isn’t something that goes away.”

The victims also expressed fear for their safety over the idea of Niazy being released in two years, as well as the possibility of him not being on a sex offender list.

“ “It is insulting to think that a rapist should get a second chance while I’m forever changed by the pain he’s caused. My rape isn’t something that goes away.” — Anonymous victim

Niazy will serve up to two years in state prison, with the judge not giving a recommendation for parole. Niazy will additionally have 176 days of custody credit, which equates to 352 days of the sentence served under the Criminal Justice Realignment Act of 2011.

The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office gave the following statement: