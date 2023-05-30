Sexual assault suspect extradited back to the U.S.

The suspect returned to the U.S. following his German arrest

Nida Muhummad Nyazi, 32, following his arrest in Germany, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The FBI announced in a press release on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that Niazy had been returned to the U.S. to stand trial for alleged sexual assaults (Photo provided by Sacramento Sherriff’s Department; graphic made on Canva by Jacob Peterson)

Nida Muhammad Nyazi, a suspect arrested in connection with two sexual assaults during the fall 2022 semester, is being extradited back to the United States according to a press release from the FBI on Tuesday.

Nyazi, 32, was arrested in Germany on Feb. 23, by the FBI with help from the FBI Berlin Legal Attaché and INTERPOL Germany, according to the release. Nyazi was returned to Sacramento County on Tuesday, according to the press release.

“The FBI is eager to help our law enforcement partners ensure those accused of crimes can and will answer to charges, despite their efforts to flee,” Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office said. “We thank our international partners and the FBI International Operations Division for assisting us with our effort to apprehend Mr. Nyazi.”

The FBI investigated the case alongside the Sacramento State Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting the case, according to the release. The FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Dec. 14, 2022, after discovering Nyazi had fled to Switzerland from San Francisco on Nov. 5, 2022.

Nyazi has been booked to the Sacramento County Jail and is waiting to appear before the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento, according to the release.