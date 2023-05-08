TIMELINE: Sexual assault at Sac State

Photo+by+Alyssa+Branum.+Graphic+created+in+Canva+by+Alyssa+Branum+and+Julie+Blunt

Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt

Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt

Several occurrences of sexual assault on and off campus have struck up a necessary conversation about safety for students and staff at Sac State.

Over the span of about three months, Sacramento State has had several reported incidents of sexual assault. One suspect has been identified and is being pursued, according to Sac State Police.

To recap every reported sexual assault and related articles of the semester, The State Hornet has assembled this timeline.

UPDATE: This timeline was updated May 8, 2023, to detail more reported incidents of sexual assault that have occurred on and around Sacramento State’s campus in the past academic year. Residential dorms were a frequent hot spot for these crimes. One of the suspects from the fall 2022 semester, Nida Muhammad Nyazi, was found in Germany.

Several occurrences of sexual assault on and off campus have struck up a necessary conversation about safety for students and staff at Sac State.

Over the span of about three months, Sacramento State has had several reported incidents of sexual assault. One suspect has been identified and is being pursued, according to Sac State Police.

To recap every reported sexual assault and related articles of the semester, The State Hornet has assembled this timeline.

UPDATE: This timeline was updated May 8, 2023, to detail more reported incidents of sexual assault that have occurred on and around Sacramento State’s campus in the past academic year. Residential dorms were a frequent hot spot for these crimes. One of the suspects from the fall 2022 semester, Nida Muhammad Nyazi, was found in Germany.

Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt. (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

Campus police notify students of two sexual assaults

Sac State PD’s timely warning notice from Oct. 6, 2022 regarding the first two sexual assaults from September and October. Campus police announced they are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to the two cases. (Screenshot from campus-wide email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

On Oct. 6, the Sac State Police Department sent a timely warning notification about two reports of sexual assault.

The first incident occurred off campus and was reported to the police department Sept. 23. The second incident occurred on campus and was reported on Oct. 5.

These reports marked the first incidents in a string of multiple throughout the semester.

Another sexual assault was reported to campus police

The quad near Eureka Hall, where a case of sexual battery took place on Oct. 8, 2022. This assault marked the third case of sexual assault that month. (Photo by Jacob Peterson. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A female student reported an assault in the library quad near Eureka Hall on Oct. 8. A suspect was later arrested, charged with a misdemeanor and banned from campus.

Reportedly, the suspect approached the student asking for a hug, according to campus police. After she refused, he forced himself on her and rubbed his genitals against her.

Campus police hold press conference regarding sexual assaults

Sacramento State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. held a press conference in front of the Sac State department building to address the sexual assaults Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

Sac State Police held a press conference on Oct. 11, saying they’re increasing campus patrol due to the amount of sexual assaults against students.

“I just want to make sure that everyone understands we’re responding thoroughly as needed,” said Sacramento State Chief of Police Chet Madison Jr. “At the same time, we’re going to make sure that everyone is treated fairly.”

Students concerned with campus safety

Third-year political science major Lupita Rios sits on campus Oct. 14, 2022. The recent incidents of sexual assault and battery have made Rios hesitant to use services on campus that she has in the past. (Photo Justine Chahal. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

The State Hornet talked with students on Oct. 20 about their concerns for campus safety.

“I actually do not feel safe,” said third-year criminal justice major Neida Perezis. “I actually messaged a girl through Canvas if it was okay if I walked with her because I saw that we walked to the same place. It’s a little scary, especially in the garage parking.”

Sexual assault reported at computer lab

A computer lab on campus Dec. 7, 2022. The Sacramento Police Department said a sexual assault was reported to have occurred at a undisclosed campus computer lab Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Michael Pacheco. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Michael Pacheco, Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A sexual assault occurred at an unnamed campus computer lab Oct. 27. This assault was reported to campus police Oct. 28.

Police later sent a timely warning notice to students Oct. 29 at midnight.

Woman videotaped in University Union restroom

The University Union women’s bathroom where a woman was videotaped at around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022. This information was announced in a news release from Sacramento State Police Department. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A woman was videotaped in a restroom stall at the University Union Nov. 7.

Campus police said the woman saw a cell phone coming from under the adjoining stall, which was recording her without her consent.

Suspect described by campus police

The Sacramento State police announced Nov. 7, 2022 they are looking for a suspect reported for videotaping a woman in the restroom of the University Union. The suspect was said to have fled on foot after being approached by a witness. (Photos by Alyssa Branum and courtesy of Sac State Police Department via email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

Campus police said the suspect fled on foot after being approached by the witness.

The suspect was said to appear as a six-foot-tall male wearing a dark beanie, dark clothes and a purple surgical face mask.

Community forum to be hosted by Sac State students

The Redwood Room in the University Union on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, is set up for a forum with chairs and microphones where attendees will voice concerns to school administrators in a safe space. This forum comes after several sexual assaults have occurred on and nearby Sacramento State’s campus. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt) (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

The Redwood Room in the University Union is set up to host a discussion led by a Sac State student for students and staff in response to the sexual assaults.

Organized by Michael Lee-Chang, a political science major and student representative for the university’s Sexual Violence Awareness team, this community discussion focused on including students, who Chang said he feels have been left out in the conversation about the sexual assaults.

“I don’t think holding this event will be a solution to all problems,” Chang said. “I just hope that this is a step in the right direction.”

Suspect of first two sexual assaults identified

The Sacramento Police department released the full name of suspect Nida Muhammad Niazy, formerly known as ‘Zayn,’ Oct. 6, 2022. Niazy is the suspect of two sexual assaults that occurred on and off campus and is not enrolled at Sac State. (Photo courtesy of Sac State Police Department via email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

The suspect of the first two sexual assaults was identified as 31-year-old Nida Muhammad Niazy, campus police announced to students on Nov. 16.

Police said they attempted to arrest Niazy at his home, but he was not there. After making additional efforts to locate Niazy, he was still not found, according to police.

Students express safety concerns on campus

Fourth-year economics major Julia Mezentseva stands outside of the University Library Nov. 15, 2022. Mezentseva said she believed Sac State should be a safe place for its students. (Photo by Jacob Peterson. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Jacob Peterson, Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

After more assaults, students said they believed emails are not enough from the university. Many have provided their own solutions, like more lighting at night or increased surveillance.

Students host community forum regarding sexual assaults on campus

Annalisa Vasquez, a fourth year criminal justice major, talking in the University Union Nov. 17, 2022 about how the several incidents of sexual assault has impacted her. Vasquez was one of the many students who spoke during a community forum organized by student leaders. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A student-led forum Nov. 17, held a discussion for students to express feelings about how Sac State should handle the safety of its students.

Alexis Jimenez, a student who works with the anthropology department, expressed anger regarding administration and the police department’s handlings of the sexual assaults.

“I want the administrators to know: I hope you feel bad when you eat your lunch, because this is how students feel everyday,” Jimenez said.

Other students voiced outrage, including first-year Kai Levato, who called for more action from administration and less condolences.

“I’m tired of your apologies and your acknowledgments,” Levato said. “You’re here. It’s safe to say that you’re sorry. I don’t want to hear it anymore. I want to hear what you’re going to do.”

President Nelsen’s Plan of Action

President Nelsen sent out a campus-wide email focused on the Sexual Violence Prevention, Safety and Support Action Plan on Jan. 24, 2023. According to the plan, seven main goals will be implemented throughout the semester. (Screenshot from campus-wide email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt) (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

President Nelsen notified the campus community of the Sexual Violence Prevention, Safety and Support Action Plan Jan. 24, 2023, which includes seven goals to be enacted in the spring.

The goals included bringing awareness to sexual assault, increasing prevention efforts, expanding resources for survivors and improving campus safety.

Some steps have already been completed by Sac State, like improved lighting inside the pathway walls around Eureka Hall. Other tasks are in progress, like fixing lighting on other parts of campus and hiring a social worker for the police department.

College Dems protest sexual violence on campus

Third-year Jennifer Galinato speaking at Sacramento State’s chapter of College Democrats March about safety on campus Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The march was organized in response to multiple assaults on and around Sacramento State’s campus in the past academic year. (Photo by Alyssa Branum, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle) (Tobi Fakunle)

Amid multiple sexual assaults on campus, Sac State’s chapter of the College Democrats organized a march against sexual violence.

Student marchers demanded a safe campus, like third-year political science major Jennifer Galinato.

“I should not have to be struggling,” Galinato said. “I should not have to be living to survive, nor should anybody else on this campus.”

Suspect arrested in connection to two on and off campus assaults

Sacramento police announced the arrest of Nida Muhammad Nyazi Feb. 23, 2023. Nyazi is the suspected perpetrator of 2 sexual assaults during the fall 2022 semester and was found in Germany. (Photo provided by Sacramento Police, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

On Feb. 23, Sacramento police arrested Nida Muhammad Nyazi, 31, formerly known as ‘Zayn.’ Nyazi is the suspect in two reported assaults from the fall semester. He was found in Germany and, at the time of the report, was awaiting extradition back to the United States.

Sexual assault reported at Klamath Hall

A sexual assault was reported near Klamath Hall Feb. 26, 2023. The assault occurred Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo screenshot by Emma Hall, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle) (Tobi Fakunle)

An assault was reported at Klamath Hall, a first-year living facility, on Feb. 26. The assault occurred five days before it was reported. The incident was described as “oral copulation by use of force/injury – intimidation, rape by force/fear/etc., false imprisonment and touch person intimately against will for sexual arousal.”

A new WEAVE confidential advocate

Sacramento State hired a second WEAVE advocate to support survivors of sexual assault. The former advocate, Laura Swartzen, will be moving to the WEAVE center in midtown, leaving just one advocate. (Photo by Cristian Gonzalez, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

Due to the several sexual assaults on and off campus, Sac State hired a second WEAVE advocate to help the survivors of sexual assaults.

“My role here is to support survivors and, while circumstances around the campus environment may change, my role stays the same,” said Madeline Hamill, the new advocate. “I’m here to support wherever I can in the best way possible, so I’m here to show up for survivors.”

Sexual assault reported at Hornet Commons

A sexual battery was reported at Hornet Commons against an unconscious person March 11, 2023. This marks one of two at the Commons this academic year. (Photo by Alyssa Branum, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

On March 11, The Sacramento State Police Department crime log cited sexual battery against an unconscious person. The incident is the second reported incident at Hornet Commons since October 2022.

ASI holds Sexual Assault town hall

The Associate Students, Inc. held a town hall to address sexual assaults and prevention on campus April 3, 2023. Police Chief Chet Madison, during the forum, said Sac State “is a safe campus.” (Photo by Madelaine Church, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

In a town hall organized by The Associated Students, Inc., Sacramento State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. said Sac State has a “safe campus.”

During this town hall, students voiced concerns over their safety on campus.

“I think it’s very easy to say the campus is safe if you’re a police officer who wears a uniform,” said Sidra Nawaz, ASI’s Legislative Affairs Coordinator. “How can you say ‘the campus is safe,’ blanket statement? It seems very dismissive.”

Another reported assault at Klamath Hall, one at American River Courtyard

The Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log entries detailing two reported incidents of rape at Klamath Hall and American Courtyard. One assault was on March 28 while the other was April 2. (Screenshot by Emma Hall, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

On April 7, The State Hornet reported two incidents of rape at on-campus living facilities, another at Klamath Hall on March 28 and another at American River Courtyard on April 2.

Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt. (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

Campus police notify students of two sexual assaults

Sac State PD’s timely warning notice from Oct. 6, 2022 regarding the first two sexual assaults from September and October. Campus police announced they are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to the two cases. (Screenshot from campus-wide email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

On Oct. 6, the Sac State Police Department sent a timely warning notification about two reports of sexual assault.

The first incident occurred off campus and was reported to the police department Sept. 23. The second incident occurred on campus and was reported on Oct. 5.

These reports marked the first incidents in a string of multiple throughout the semester.

Another sexual assault was reported to campus police

The quad near Eureka Hall, where a case of sexual battery took place on Oct. 8, 2022. This assault marked the third case of sexual assault that month. (Photo by Jacob Peterson. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A female student reported an assault in the library quad near Eureka Hall on Oct. 8. A suspect was later arrested, charged with a misdemeanor and banned from campus.

Reportedly, the suspect approached the student asking for a hug, according to campus police. After she refused, he forced himself on her and rubbed his genitals against her.

Campus police hold press conference regarding sexual assaults

Sacramento State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. held a press conference in front of the Sac State department building to address the sexual assaults Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

Sac State Police held a press conference on Oct. 11, saying they’re increasing campus patrol due to the amount of sexual assaults against students.

“I just want to make sure that everyone understands we’re responding thoroughly as needed,” said Sacramento State Chief of Police Chet Madison Jr. “At the same time, we’re going to make sure that everyone is treated fairly.”

Students concerned with campus safety

Third-year political science major Lupita Rios sits on campus Oct. 14, 2022. The recent incidents of sexual assault and battery have made Rios hesitant to use services on campus that she has in the past. (Photo Justine Chahal. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

The State Hornet talked with students on Oct. 20 about their concerns for campus safety.

“I actually do not feel safe,” said third-year criminal justice major Neida Perezis. “I actually messaged a girl through Canvas if it was okay if I walked with her because I saw that we walked to the same place. It’s a little scary, especially in the garage parking.”

Sexual assault reported at computer lab

A computer lab on campus Dec. 7, 2022. The Sacramento Police Department said a sexual assault was reported to have occurred at a undisclosed campus computer lab Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Michael Pacheco. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Michael Pacheco, Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A sexual assault occurred at an unnamed campus computer lab Oct. 27. This assault was reported to campus police Oct. 28.

Police later sent a timely warning notice to students Oct. 29 at midnight.

Woman videotaped in University Union restroom

The University Union women’s bathroom where a woman was videotaped at around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022. This information was announced in a news release from Sacramento State Police Department. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A woman was videotaped in a restroom stall at the University Union Nov. 7.

Campus police said the woman saw a cell phone coming from under the adjoining stall, which was recording her without her consent.

Suspect described by campus police

The Sacramento State police announced Nov. 7, 2022 they are looking for a suspect reported for videotaping a woman in the restroom of the University Union. The suspect was said to have fled on foot after being approached by a witness. (Photos by Alyssa Branum and courtesy of Sac State Police Department via email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

Campus police said the suspect fled on foot after being approached by the witness.

The suspect was said to appear as a six-foot-tall male wearing a dark beanie, dark clothes and a purple surgical face mask.

Community forum to be hosted by Sac State students

The Redwood Room in the University Union on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, is set up for a forum with chairs and microphones where attendees will voice concerns to school administrators in a safe space. This forum comes after several sexual assaults have occurred on and nearby Sacramento State’s campus. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt) (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

The Redwood Room in the University Union is set up to host a discussion led by a Sac State student for students and staff in response to the sexual assaults.

Organized by Michael Lee-Chang, a political science major and student representative for the university’s Sexual Violence Awareness team, this community discussion focused on including students, who Chang said he feels have been left out in the conversation about the sexual assaults.

“I don’t think holding this event will be a solution to all problems,” Chang said. “I just hope that this is a step in the right direction.”

Suspect of first two sexual assaults identified

The Sacramento Police department released the full name of suspect Nida Muhammad Niazy, formerly known as ‘Zayn,’ Oct. 6, 2022. Niazy is the suspect of two sexual assaults that occurred on and off campus and is not enrolled at Sac State. (Photo courtesy of Sac State Police Department via email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

The suspect of the first two sexual assaults was identified as 31-year-old Nida Muhammad Niazy, campus police announced to students on Nov. 16.

Police said they attempted to arrest Niazy at his home, but he was not there. After making additional efforts to locate Niazy, he was still not found, according to police.

Students express safety concerns on campus

Fourth-year economics major Julia Mezentseva stands outside of the University Library Nov. 15, 2022. Mezentseva said she believed Sac State should be a safe place for its students. (Photo by Jacob Peterson. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Jacob Peterson, Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

After more assaults, students said they believed emails are not enough from the university. Many have provided their own solutions, like more lighting at night or increased surveillance.

Students host community forum regarding sexual assaults on campus

Annalisa Vasquez, a fourth year criminal justice major, talking in the University Union Nov. 17, 2022 about how the several incidents of sexual assault has impacted her. Vasquez was one of the many students who spoke during a community forum organized by student leaders. (Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt). (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

A student-led forum Nov. 17, held a discussion for students to express feelings about how Sac State should handle the safety of its students.

Alexis Jimenez, a student who works with the anthropology department, expressed anger regarding administration and the police department’s handlings of the sexual assaults.

“I want the administrators to know: I hope you feel bad when you eat your lunch, because this is how students feel everyday,” Jimenez said.

Other students voiced outrage, including first-year Kai Levato, who called for more action from administration and less condolences.

“I’m tired of your apologies and your acknowledgments,” Levato said. “You’re here. It’s safe to say that you’re sorry. I don’t want to hear it anymore. I want to hear what you’re going to do.”

President Nelsen’s Plan of Action

President Nelsen sent out a campus-wide email focused on the Sexual Violence Prevention, Safety and Support Action Plan on Jan. 24, 2023. According to the plan, seven main goals will be implemented throughout the semester. (Screenshot from campus-wide email. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt) (Alyssa Branum, Julie Blunt)

President Nelsen notified the campus community of the Sexual Violence Prevention, Safety and Support Action Plan Jan. 24, 2023, which includes seven goals to be enacted in the spring.

The goals included bringing awareness to sexual assault, increasing prevention efforts, expanding resources for survivors and improving campus safety.

Some steps have already been completed by Sac State, like improved lighting inside the pathway walls around Eureka Hall. Other tasks are in progress, like fixing lighting on other parts of campus and hiring a social worker for the police department.

College Dems protest sexual violence on campus

Third-year Jennifer Galinato speaking at Sacramento State’s chapter of College Democrats March about safety on campus Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The march was organized in response to multiple assaults on and around Sacramento State’s campus in the past academic year. (Photo by Alyssa Branum, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle) (Tobi Fakunle)

Amid multiple sexual assaults on campus, Sac State’s chapter of the College Democrats organized a march against sexual violence.

Student marchers demanded a safe campus, like third-year political science major Jennifer Galinato.

“I should not have to be struggling,” Galinato said. “I should not have to be living to survive, nor should anybody else on this campus.”

Suspect arrested in connection to two on and off campus assaults

Sacramento police announced the arrest of Nida Muhammad Nyazi Feb. 23, 2023. Nyazi is the suspected perpetrator of 2 sexual assaults during the fall 2022 semester and was found in Germany. (Photo provided by Sacramento Police, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

On Feb. 23, Sacramento police arrested Nida Muhammad Nyazi, 31, formerly known as ‘Zayn.’ Nyazi is the suspect in two reported assaults from the fall semester. He was found in Germany and, at the time of the report, was awaiting extradition back to the United States.

Sexual assault reported at Klamath Hall

A sexual assault was reported near Klamath Hall Feb. 26, 2023. The assault occurred Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo screenshot by Emma Hall, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle) (Tobi Fakunle)

An assault was reported at Klamath Hall, a first-year living facility, on Feb. 26. The assault occurred five days before it was reported. The incident was described as “oral copulation by use of force/injury – intimidation, rape by force/fear/etc., false imprisonment and touch person intimately against will for sexual arousal.”

A new WEAVE confidential advocate

Sacramento State hired a second WEAVE advocate to support survivors of sexual assault. The former advocate, Laura Swartzen, will be moving to the WEAVE center in midtown, leaving just one advocate. (Photo by Cristian Gonzalez, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

Due to the several sexual assaults on and off campus, Sac State hired a second WEAVE advocate to help the survivors of sexual assaults.

“My role here is to support survivors and, while circumstances around the campus environment may change, my role stays the same,” said Madeline Hamill, the new advocate. “I’m here to support wherever I can in the best way possible, so I’m here to show up for survivors.”

Sexual assault reported at Hornet Commons

A sexual battery was reported at Hornet Commons against an unconscious person March 11, 2023. This marks one of two at the Commons this academic year. (Photo by Alyssa Branum, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

On March 11, The Sacramento State Police Department crime log cited sexual battery against an unconscious person. The incident is the second reported incident at Hornet Commons since October 2022.

ASI holds Sexual Assault town hall

The Associate Students, Inc. held a town hall to address sexual assaults and prevention on campus April 3, 2023. Police Chief Chet Madison, during the forum, said Sac State “is a safe campus.” (Photo by Madelaine Church, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

In a town hall organized by The Associated Students, Inc., Sacramento State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. said Sac State has a “safe campus.”

During this town hall, students voiced concerns over their safety on campus.

“I think it’s very easy to say the campus is safe if you’re a police officer who wears a uniform,” said Sidra Nawaz, ASI’s Legislative Affairs Coordinator. “How can you say ‘the campus is safe,’ blanket statement? It seems very dismissive.”

Another reported assault at Klamath Hall, one at American River Courtyard

The Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log entries detailing two reported incidents of rape at Klamath Hall and American Courtyard. One assault was on March 28 while the other was April 2. (Screenshot by Emma Hall, graphic made in Canva by Tobi Fakunle). (Tobi Fakunle)

On April 7, The State Hornet reported two incidents of rape at on-campus living facilities, another at Klamath Hall on March 28 and another at American River Courtyard on April 2.

Page design by Chris Woodard