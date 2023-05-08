TIMELINE: Sexual assault at Sac State

Several occurrences of sexual assault on and off campus have struck up a necessary conversation about safety for students and staff at Sac State.

Over the span of about three months, Sacramento State has had several reported incidents of sexual assault. One suspect has been identified and is being pursued, according to Sac State Police.

To recap every reported sexual assault and related articles of the semester, The State Hornet has assembled this timeline.

UPDATE: This timeline was updated May 8, 2023, to detail more reported incidents of sexual assault that have occurred on and around Sacramento State’s campus in the past academic year. Residential dorms were a frequent hot spot for these crimes. One of the suspects from the fall 2022 semester, Nida Muhammad Nyazi, was found in Germany.