Bon Voyage! Sac State students study overseas

Erick Salgado, Multimedia staffer
April 26, 2023

Three Sac State students studying abroad through Sac State’s study abroad program talked about their experiences about studying overseas.

The students provided an insight to their lives studying and living in a foreign country all while being hundreds of miles away from home.

The students also spoke on dorm life, foreign foods, customs within the country, exploring the new country they’re studying in and contrast in foreign school systems compared to the US.

The students interviewed for this video who are still currently studying abroad are in Chile and Japan. We spoke to one student who was studying abroad in Sweden.

