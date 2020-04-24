STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Sac State study abroad suspensions, AB 1460 and more

Kelly Kiernan

In the latest episode The State Hornet News broadcast, we provide updates on the cancellation of all study abroad programs for fall 2020, faculty senate discussions on AB 1460, information on how Californians and undocumented immigrants can apply financial assistance and more.

RELATED: Sac State suspends fall 2020 study abroad programs

RELATED: How undocumented immigrants can receive financial assistance in California

RELATED: FAQ: What you need to know about the ethnic studies bill, AB 1460

RELATED: CRIME MAP: Laptop burglar at Kadema Hall thwarted Thursday

RELATED: Sac State PRIDE Center holds first E-PRIDE Week

RELATED: STREAMING PICK OF THE WEEK: ‘Cursed Films’ delves into the strange world of cursed film sets