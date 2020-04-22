CRIME MAP: Laptop burglar at Kadema Hall thwarted Thursday

Campus crime map for the week ending on April 18

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Five crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on April 18.

Three of these crimes were burglaries, one of them being a car burglary. This was the first time in three weeks where more than three crimes were reported at Sac State.

In one of those burglaries, a witness saw a suspicious man inside a Kadema Hall classroom Thursday. When officers made contact with the man, he confessed to stealing a laptop from a classroom.

Officer Matt Light issued the man a citation for burglary and released him.

Additionally, a man in possession of meth was found tampering with an electrical box in Parking Structure IV at Folsom Hall.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Report of Theft

Location: Receiving Warehouse

Reported on: April 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Description: A backup camera and camera monitor were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Occurred between April 1 and April 14.

Status: Case Closed

Burglary Report

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported on: April 14, 2020 at 4:01 p.m.

Description: Victim reported several small kitchen appliances were stolen from his room. Occurred between March 25 and April 2.

Status: Open Case

Burglary Report

Location: Kadema Hall

Reported on: April 16, 2020 at 4:28 p.m.

Description: Witness reported a suspicious male subject inside a classroom in Kadema Hall. Officers responded and contacted the male subject, and he told officers he had stolen a laptop computer from a campus classroom. The subject was cited for burglary and was released.

Status: Citation Issued

Burglary to Auto Report

Location: Lot 10

Reported on: April 17, 2020 at 7:31 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was broken into. Occurred between 4:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Possession of Controlled Substance

Location: Folsom Hall Parking Structure

Reported on: April 17, 2020 at 10:12 p.m.

Description: Report of a suspicious male subject tampering with an electrical box. Officers responded and contacted the subject. Subject was found to be in possession of meth. Subject was issued a 626.6 notice and cited for possession of meth. Subject was advised to leave the area.

Status: Citation Issued