CRIME MAP: An assault, another bike part theft reported at Sac State

Campus crime map for the week ending on April 11

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Three crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on April 11.

One of these crimes involved a reported assault/battery during an argument on campus.

Another bicycle-part theft incident was reported, this time at Sutter Hall on Wednesday. The victim said in the report that their parts were stolen between the span of 23 days.

This was the second week in a row where a bicycle-part theft was reported at Sac State.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Assault/Battery

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: April 7, 2020 at 3:11 p.m.

Description: Report of two male subjects in a verbal disagreement. One subject allegedly punched the other subject. No injuries were reported. Occurred between 2:55 – 3:05 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Sutter Hall

Reported on: April 8, 2020 at 7:27 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his front and rear bicycle tires were stolen. Occurred between March 15 and April 8.

Status: Open Case

Reckless Driving

Location: Power Inn Road

Reported on: April 9, 2020 at 9:51 p.m.

Description: Citation issued for reckless driving.

Status: Citation Issued