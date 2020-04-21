Legal experts address financial stability concerns for undocumented immigrants
CalMatters to host with La Opinión
April 21, 2020
Este artículo también está disponible en Español.
Nonprofit news organization CalMatters and Spanish-language news outlet La Opinión hosted a Spanish-language virtual event on how Californians and undocumented immigrants can access financial assistance to cover food, housing and rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday.
Jacqueline García, a journalist at La Opinión, moderated the discussion with these legal experts:
- Alexis M. Alvarez, a lawyer for Legal Aid at Work
- Rigo Reyes, executive director for the Office of Immigrant Affairs of Los Angeles County
- Unai Montes-Irueste, director of communications for United Ways of America
View The State Hornet’s live Twitter coverage below:
