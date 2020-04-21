Legal experts address financial stability concerns for undocumented immigrants

CalMatters to host with La Opinión

Este artículo también está disponible en Español.

Nonprofit news organization CalMatters and Spanish-language news outlet La Opinión hosted a Spanish-language virtual event on how Californians and undocumented immigrants can access financial assistance to cover food, housing and rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday.

Jacqueline García, a journalist at La Opinión, moderated the discussion with these legal experts:

Alexis M. Alvarez, a lawyer for Legal Aid at Work

Rigo Reyes, executive director for the Office of Immigrant Affairs of Los Angeles County

Unai Montes-Irueste, director of communications for United Ways of America

View The State Hornet’s live Twitter coverage below:

