Students respond to fewer online options for Fall 2022 semester and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST
April 29, 2022
Arts and entertainment staffer Laura De la Garza Garcia hosts this week’s edition of The State Hornet Podcast and breaks down the latest news and headlines from the newsroom.
Major headlines for this week include Sac State student reactions to 75-80% of classes being offered in-person for the fall 2022 semester, the journey of peer leader Chi Meng Vang out of poverty and the conclusion of Best of Sac State voting.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod
Show Notes:
‘Why are we going backwards?’ Students want more online options
From poverty to peer leader: a refugee student finds success