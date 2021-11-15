State Hornet Spotlight: Former basketball player Samaad Hector chooses mental health over basketball

Magaly Muñoz, Jordan Latimore, and James Fife
November 15, 2021

Managing editor Magaly Muñoz and sports beat writer Jordan Latimore sit down and talk to Samaad Hector, who left the Sacramento State men’s basketball team before the fall 2021 semester.

Hector talks about his struggles with mental health and how it affected his decision to stop playing basketball. He also gives advice to other potentially struggling students and what has helped him so far. 

Below are some services that help with mental health. 

Crisis Contacts & Services – NAMI Sacramento – NAMI Sacramento

Student Health & Counseling Services

Crisis phone numbers Suicide Prevention in the Sacramento Area

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

If you are in a physical or psychiatric emergency, call 911.

