STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Student fee class-action lawsuit, emergency student grants and more
May 1, 2020
In the latest episode of the State Hornet News broadcast, a Sonoma State student files a class action lawsuit against the California State University system, Sac State students will receive emergency federal grants, a former Hornets football player signs for the NFL and more.
