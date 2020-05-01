STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Student fee class-action lawsuit, emergency student grants and more

Kelly Kiernan

In the latest episode of the State Hornet News broadcast, a Sonoma State student files a class action lawsuit against the California State University system, Sac State students will receive emergency federal grants, a former Hornets football player signs for the NFL and more.

