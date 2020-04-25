Sac State defensive lineman signs with NFL’s Cleveland Browns after going undrafted

George Obinna holds school record with 33.5 sacks in five years

From left to right, Sac State senior football players, defensive lineman George Obinna, defensive back Caelan Barnes and defensive lineman Dariyn Choates pose for a photo after practice. Obinna signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent Saturday after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Another Sacramento State football player has made it to football’s promise land.

Defensive lineman George Obinna, who holds the school’s single season and career sack record, signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent Saturday after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Obinna made the announcement via Twitter shortly following the draft’s conclusion with the caption “more work to come.”

More work to come pic.twitter.com/LrxmgpDYvf — ℯ (@Curious_Geeorge) April 25, 2020

Obinna said that singing for an NFL team has not settled in yet, but feels lucky and fortunate to have made it this far.

“I feel like I just got lucky that they saw something in me,” Obinna said via direct message on Twitter. “It doesn’t quite feel real. I feel like it was kinda always meant to happen though.”

Obinna registered 14 sacks in 13 games during the 2019 season and earned selections to the All-Big Sky first team, the STATS All-American third team and the AP All-American third team.

He will be the third Hornets player on a current NFL roster once camps open, joining Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

Other recent Sac State grads to sign professional football contracts include defensive back Mister Harriel who signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League and Andre Lindsey who was briefly with the Kansas City Chiefs.