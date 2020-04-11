STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Sac State coronavirus updates
Kelly Kiernan, Kayla Brown, Mack Ervin III, and Allisyn Mayhew
April 11, 2020
The State Hornet continues to bring weekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our sixth broadcast includes updates on fee refunds for The WELL/Union, how student parents are adjusting to online classes and more.
