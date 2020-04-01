CSU Chancellor to answer students’ coronavirus questions Thursday

Students can submit questions in the form below

CSU Chancellor Timothy White hosts an open panel with the public at the CSU Long Beach on Thursday Jan. 21, 2016. White will be answering questions about the CSU's response to COVID-19 Thursday via livestream.

California State University Chancellor Timothy White will answer questions about the university’s response to COVID-19 in a live interview Thursday at 1 p.m. hosted by CalMatters’ College Journalism Network.

A livestream will be available on statehornet.com for anyone to view when the event begins.

The chancellor is in charge of overseeing all aspects of the 23 CSU campuses, according to the CSU’s website.

Follow along with The State Hornet’s live Twitter coverage below:

Tim White COVID-19 Q/A – Curated tweets by TheStateHornet

Got a question for the chancellor? Send in your questions to the moderators on this form:

CalMatters College Journalism Network Editor Felicia Mello and Cal State Student Wire Editor Aidan McGloin will moderate the event, according to the stream’s Eventbrite page.