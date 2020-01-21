CRIME MAP: 12 crimes reported at Sac State over winter break
Vandalism topped listed crimes with 4 reported instances
January 21, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the Sacramento State Police Department’s campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Over the course of winter break, 12 crimes were reported to the Sacramento State Police Department with vandalism being the most reported crime.
Weekly, two to four crimes were reported on campus over the break. These crimes included a break-in at the construction site of the new dorms being built at McAuliffe Field.
Police made three arrests over the break, including a juvenile.
Check out the map below to see where the crimes occurred.
Sexual Assault
Location: On Campus
Reported on: Dec. 18, 2019, at 7:55 a.m.
Description: Police received information that was provided to a campus security authority of a sexual assault that occurred on campus sometime between Aug. 22, 2019 and Oct. 23, 2019.
Status: Open case
Report of Theft
Location: Folsom Hall
Reported on: Dec. 19, 2019, at 4:38 p.m.
Description: Victim reported the tires were stolen off of his bicycle. Occurred between noon and 4 p.m.
Status: Open case
Hit and Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure 1
Reported on: Dec. 23, 2019, at 10:11 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Dec. 9, 2019, around 10 a.m.
Status: Case closed on Dec. 24, 2019
Vandalism
Location: Parking Structure 1
Reported on: Dec. 26, 2019, at 10:40 p.m.
Description: Female juvenile issued a misdemeanor citation for vandalism.
Status: Arrest
Driving Under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol
Location: College Town Drive
Reported on: Dec. 27, 2019, at 12:42 a.m.
Description: Corporal Doug Nguyen conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Status: Arrest
Burglary Report
Location: McAuliffe Field Parking
Reported on: Dec. 31, 2019, at 7:42 a.m.
Description: Conex box* was broken into and several items were taken. Occurred between Dec. 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. and Dec. 31, 2019, at 7 a.m.
Status: Case closed on Dec. 31, 2019
*a steel shipping container
Vandalism
Location: Sutter Hall
Reported on: Jan. 2, 2020, at 1:01 a.m.
Description: Vandalism report taken. Damaged door lock. Unknown time frame of occurrence.
Status: Open case
Vandalism
Location: Kadema Hall
Reported on: Jan. 7, 2020, at 2:24 p.m.
Description: Vandalism to an exterior wall, spray paint. Unknown time frame of occurrence.
Status: Open case
Vandalism
Location: Parking Structure 2
Reported on: Jan. 8, 2020, at 8:53 a.m.
Description: Report of vandalized fire extinguishers. Occurred between Jan. 6, 2020 and Jan. 8, 2020.
Status: Open case
Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing Officer
Location: Folsom Boulevard
Reported on: Jan. 8, 2020, at 10:07 a.m.
Description: Officer Matt Light observed a suspicious male subject who resembled an unidentified suspect in a previous attempted bicycle theft case on campus. Upon contact today, the subject ran from officers and led a chase that took him onto U.S. Highway 50. The subject was detained near Highway 50 and Folsom Hall. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for resisting a peace officer and violation of parole terms.
Status: Arrest
Hit and Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Lot 2
Reported on: Jan. 8, 2020, at 12:22 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 7:45 a.m. and noon.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 8, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Dorm Pool
Reported on: Jan. 13, 2020, at 7:00 a.m.
Description: Theft of a Honda Motor from a machine. Occurred sometime between Jan. 9, 2020 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 13, 2020, at 7 a.m.
Status: Open case
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.