CRIME MAP: 12 crimes reported at Sac State over winter break

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the Sacramento State Police Department’s campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Over the course of winter break, 12 crimes were reported to the Sacramento State Police Department with vandalism being the most reported crime.

Weekly, two to four crimes were reported on campus over the break. These crimes included a break-in at the construction site of the new dorms being built at McAuliffe Field.

Police made three arrests over the break, including a juvenile.

Check out the map below to see where the crimes occurred.

Sexual Assault

Location: On Campus

Reported on: Dec. 18, 2019, at 7:55 a.m.

Description: Police received information that was provided to a campus security authority of a sexual assault that occurred on campus sometime between Aug. 22, 2019 and Oct. 23, 2019.

Status: Open case

Report of Theft

Location: Folsom Hall

Reported on: Dec. 19, 2019, at 4:38 p.m.

Description: Victim reported the tires were stolen off of his bicycle. Occurred between noon and 4 p.m.

Status: Open case

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure 1

Reported on: Dec. 23, 2019, at 10:11 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Dec. 9, 2019, around 10 a.m.

Status: Case closed on Dec. 24, 2019

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure 1

Reported on: Dec. 26, 2019, at 10:40 p.m.

Description: Female juvenile issued a misdemeanor citation for vandalism.

Status: Arrest

Driving Under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

Location: College Town Drive

Reported on: Dec. 27, 2019, at 12:42 a.m.

Description: Corporal Doug Nguyen conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Burglary Report

Location: McAuliffe Field Parking

Reported on: Dec. 31, 2019, at 7:42 a.m.

Description: Conex box* was broken into and several items were taken. Occurred between Dec. 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. and Dec. 31, 2019, at 7 a.m.

Status: Case closed on Dec. 31, 2019

*a steel shipping container

Vandalism

Location: Sutter Hall

Reported on: Jan. 2, 2020, at 1:01 a.m.

Description: Vandalism report taken. Damaged door lock. Unknown time frame of occurrence.

Status: Open case

Vandalism

Location: Kadema Hall

Reported on: Jan. 7, 2020, at 2:24 p.m.

Description: Vandalism to an exterior wall, spray paint. Unknown time frame of occurrence.

Status: Open case

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure 2

Reported on: Jan. 8, 2020, at 8:53 a.m.

Description: Report of vandalized fire extinguishers. Occurred between Jan. 6, 2020 and Jan. 8, 2020.

Status: Open case

Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing Officer

Location: Folsom Boulevard

Reported on: Jan. 8, 2020, at 10:07 a.m.

Description: Officer Matt Light observed a suspicious male subject who resembled an unidentified suspect in a previous attempted bicycle theft case on campus. Upon contact today, the subject ran from officers and led a chase that took him onto U.S. Highway 50. The subject was detained near Highway 50 and Folsom Hall. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for resisting a peace officer and violation of parole terms.

Status: Arrest

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Lot 2

Reported on: Jan. 8, 2020, at 12:22 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 7:45 a.m. and noon.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 8, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Dorm Pool

Reported on: Jan. 13, 2020, at 7:00 a.m.

Description: Theft of a Honda Motor from a machine. Occurred sometime between Jan. 9, 2020 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 13, 2020, at 7 a.m.

Status: Open case