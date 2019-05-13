The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: ‘Did ‘Avengers: Endgame’ meet your expectations?’

Shaun Holkko
May 13, 2019
Filed under Culture, Entertainment

This story contains spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”

According to Vox, after only 11 days, “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed $2 billion at the box office, becoming the second largest grossing movie of all time. Many Sacramento State students saw the movie over the course of its first two weekends at the box office. The State Hornet asked students what they thought about the highly anticipated film. Join the conversation using the hashtag #SacStateSays on your favorite social media platform.

RELATED: REVIEW: “Avengers: Endgame” is a love letter to Marvel’s biggest fans

