Sac State’s ASI, KSSU, RHA to host first on-campus music festival

Sacramento State’s Associated Students, Inc., on-campus radio station KSSU and the Residence Hall Association have collaborated to host the on-campus Nest Fest music festival on Friday in the Residence Halls.

The event is free for Sac State students and will take place from 5-8 p.m. featuring student DJs and guest rappers.

Melissa Marquez, the student engagement coordinator with ASI, said this has been a long-requested idea from the students at Sac State.

“We just wanted to have a music festival highlighting Sac State Students.” Marquez said. “We know students have been asking for a music festival and we wanted to provide them with it.”

Attending gives students a chance to win two Sol Blume tickets, though you must attend and be present at the event to claim the tickets, Marquez said.

Students shared mixed opinions about the event and whether they’ll attend or not.

“I think it’ll be fun. I hope it’s not too hot because I feel like that is the only thing that would get in the way of everyone going,” said Kendall Mibelli, an interior design major. “It seems like it would be fun. I don’t know much about it, obviously, I only got the email so I haven’t talked to anyone but I might try it.”

Others also shared concerns of the heat with the rising temperatures this week, hitting up to 89 degrees.

“I don’t know if I am going yet or not,” said Deja Murray, an art history major. “I just feel like it’s going to be hot. Hopefully it’s fun, I haven’t gone to many school events yet so I’m hopefully going to this one.”

According to the event flyer, different DJ sets will run at every half hour during the course of the event featuring both current Sac State students and alumni such as Barl, Rommel B2B (back to back) DJ Jehred and DJ DROQ.

Marquez said that KSSU’s Student Services Coordinator Andrew Garcia led the selection process of who will perform during the event and that they reached out to some through their Instagram accounts.

In addition to the music sets, the event will also feature a “hammock hangout” put on by Peak Adventures, bracelet making, temporary tattoos and food trucks from Chando’s Tacos and Drewski’s, according to the flyer.

Marquez also noted that students will be asked to give their name and email address to check in for the event.

When asked about selecting a location for the event, Marquez said a combination of past experience dealing with the Residence Halls and that many students live there helped make it an easy choice.

“We have a history of collaborating with the Residence Halls,” Marquez said. “We’ve collaborated with them for big events (in the past) like a block party, so it seemed like a perfect fit.”

Alfredo Arriaga, a math major, said he plans to attend.

“I don’t really have any expectations for it,” Arriaga said. “I’ll just go to check it out and see how it is.”

Additional reporting by Robyn Dobson.