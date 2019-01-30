Miguel to headline Sacramento music festival Sol Blume

Local music festival Sol Blume returns to Sacramento for a second year in a row, with “Sky Walker” singer Miguel headlining the event.

“Sol Blume is a gathering of like-minded humans, where we celebrate diversity, culture, music, and chill vibes,” the festival’s website reads.

The festival released its lineup Tuesday, with artists like Masego, Jessie Reyez, Queen Naija and Tierra Whack among others headlining the event. Andre Power of Soulection will also be playing throughout the concert.

Image courtesy of Giant Noise The festival founded in 2017 is known for its variety in artist selection and music style, bringing in artists with R&B, soul and hip-hop backgrounds.

The festival will take place on April 27 at Cesar Chavez Plaza in Downtown Sacramento. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Prices range from $89 to $199, from general admission to VIP packages, according to their website.

Food, music and apparel will be sold at the event.

Listen to their pre-set playlist to get you ready for their event here, or below.