Sac State Says: Would you take classes at Sac State Downtown?

Cory Jaynes, News Editor
September 15, 2018
Filed under Campus, News

Slideshow • 6 Photos
Photos by Rudy Obstaculo, Graphic by Cory Jaynes

Sacramento State officially opened its downtown satellite campus Tuesday, Aug. 28, with a ceremony attended by President Robert Nelsen, students, faculty and elected officials including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. Beginning this fall, the new location plans to offer classes in the public policy and administration graduate program, a doctorate program in educational leadership, family and consumer sciences dietetic internship opportunity, degree completion and professional development certificates through the college of continuing education and consulting services for public agencies and non-profit organizations run by the Institute for Social Research. Sac State Downtown will offer programs for arts and humanities, hospitality, tourism management and urban visualization in the future. Would you take classes at Sac State Downtown? Give your answer using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

RELATED: New satellite campus provides access to capital connections

