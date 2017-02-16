High school hopes take alumna to Sacramento Fashion Week

During her junior year of high school, Sacramento State alumna Theresa Truong stitched together a prom dress from scratch — a green satin and chiffon garment that the aspiring fashion designer was proud to call her own.

Truong, 22, is now preparing to take the runway at Sacramento Fashion Week for her third consecutive year, where she will show a 12-look spring-summer ready-to-wear collection on Feb. 24 at the Sacramento Railyards.

Her new collection will be inspired by street style and street art, something Truong described as funky, cool, out of the norm and eye-catching.

One of the 12 looks that will be unveiled is a striped, neon pink faux fur jacket that she dubbed “The Cait Jacket,” after a friend who is obsessed with fur.

Truong currently works at Nordstrom, where she is surrounded by high-end fashion from major labels. She picks up on the latest trends by observing the colors, patterns and materials of the clothes that come into the store.