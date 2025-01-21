Beyond the Hive #10: Afrobeats and Jollof

In this episode of Beyond the Hive, Aliza Imran and Evan Patocka chat with Nigerian student Osazemen Onaghise about her Nigerian heritage. Onahgise is the co-president of the Nigerian Student Association at Sac State and she talks about Nigerian food, culture and music.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sac State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet sits down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences living in another country and compare cultural differences.



