Beyond the Hive Ep 3: Waffles and Mannekin Pis

In the third episode of Beyond the Hive, staffers Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran speak to Belgium student Thomas Cartenstadt. They compare weather and food to the U.S., while also talking about the size, flatness and peculiar national symbols that Belgium has to offer.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.