Beyond the Hive Ep. #6: Battle Across The Pond

In this episode of Beyond the Hive, podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran conduct a showdown of USA vs. UK differences.. They compare cultural variations, such as, food portions, ingredients and the English language. They also touch on sports and the unalike cultures of both countries.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to allow them to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.