Beyond the Hive Ep. #6: Battle Across The Pond

Sacramento State Police Department released a timely warning notice today after the arsons committed Sunday, Feb. 11, around 9:45 pm. Sac State PD have yet to apprehend the suspects. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
Two suspects spotted in Sunday night on-campus arson incidents
From his time as a student to working on our campus and serving as President of the University’s employees union, Richard Perry will be remembered as a memorable part of the Sac State community. His legacy lives in the many progressive communities he served during his time. (Photo courtesy of Linda Roberts. Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
In Memoriam: Sac State alumnus Richard Perry
Chair of the World Languages and Literatures department Curtis Smith, junior kinesiology major Ozzie Garcia, and senior sociology major DJ Johnson pictured outside of Eureka hall Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, with art professor Joy Bertinuson pictured outside Mendocino hall. (Photo by Michael Pepper, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Sac State staff and students discuss opinions on CFA tentative agreement
The State Hornet’s end of fall 2023 audit reports on the diversity of coverage published by The State Hornet. While some areas have improved in coverage, there are still improvements to be made in covering the Native/Indigenous people and the LGBTQ+ community. (Graphic created in Canva by Julianna Rodriguez)
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: End of fall 2023 audit results
Chair of the World Languages and Literatures department Curtis Smith, junior kinesiology major Ozzie Garcia, and senior sociology major DJ Johnson pictured outside of Eureka hall Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, with art professor Joy Bertinuson pictured outside Mendocino hall. (Photo by Michael Pepper, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Sac State staff and students discuss opinions on CFA tentative agreement
The weeklong statewide California Faculty Association strike ending after just one day leaves the California State University and Sac State communities with questions. (Photo by Alyssa Branum, graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
FAQ: What’s next for Sac State after the CFA cancels its strike
A sign held up by one of the Sac State picketers on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The CFA stated in an Instagram post that they have managed a tentative agreement with the CSU on equal pay and safer working conditions.
BREAKING: California Faculty Association reaches tentative agreement with CSU
CFA Vice President and Sac State professor Margarita Berta-Ávila protests with faculty at the west campus entrance near Carlson and J St. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Strikes are set to continue all week long to urge the CSU to open up negotiations again.
California Faculty Association starts off spring semester with on-campus strike
Mixed canned fruit and veggies on the shelves of the Associated Students, Inc. Food Pantry, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The food pantry provides both fresh produce and groceries, according to its website.
ASI Food Pantry provides resources for students with low food security
Associated Students Inc. Vice President of University Affairs Alec Tong poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring 2023 semester. Tong resigned from his position on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Jacob Peterson)
BREAKING: Second ASI board member resigns
Associated Students Inc. Director of Arts & Letters Christian Hernandez-Hunter poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring semester. Hernandez-Hunter has since resigned from his position after continuous hardships with others led to the decision. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
ASI director resigns from the board
The CapRadio downtown facility, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Sacramento State President Luke Wood said the university has committed $12 million to aid the organization and expected to spend $5 million more.
Sac State leaders weigh in on recent CapRadio woes
Sac State students visit the Parents & Families Program office during Phlagleblast inside the University Union Sept. 8, 2023. The University Union houses many of the student resources campus has to offer.
Unleash your potential with a treasure trove of campus resources
The remaining suspects captured on camera by the Sacramento State Police Department. Students should report to the Sac State PD immediately if they see these faces or anyone else tampering with student property. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
BREAKING: Two suspects apprehended in recent transportation thefts
The Sacramento State Police Department has identified a person of interest in relation to a series of vandalisms around campus Sunday Dec. 10, 2023. Anyone with information should reach out to them at (916) 278-6000, or email police@csus.edu. (Photos courtesy of Sac State Police, graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard)
BREAKING: Reports of vandalism and possible arson on campus
The ‘Red Zone’ is the time on college campuses between dorm move-in and Thanksgiving break when sexual assaults are more likely to occur. Sacramento State has multiple resources to support survivors. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
Continued vigilance: campus safety challenges beyond the ‘Red Zone’
The Sacramento State Police Department responded to a call of a fire near Riverview Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Currently, police believe the fire was set intentionally. (Graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard, Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Police Department)
BREAKING: Possible arson committed at Riverview Hall
El Centro de Recursos para Soñadores, también conocido como el Dreamer Resource Center, está ubicado en el Riverfront Center el 28 de diciembre de 2023. El centro es un recurso que ofrece apoyo legal y financiero para estudiantes que son inmigrantes y más. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Angelica Brito.
Lo que ofrece el Centro de Recursos para Soñadores en Sac State
Grafico creado en Canva por Rosienelly Salguero
El Panteón de Sacramento: Celebracion de Dia de los Muertos
Esta imagen muestra los personajes de la Llorona, el Cucuy, el Chupacabras, el Sombrerón, los Duendes y el Charro Negro. Los personajes de algunas de las leyendas más conocidas de Latinoamérica. Imágenes cortesía de Film Affinity, Encyclopædia Britannica, PR Newswire, Medium, Elvira Méndez y México Desconocido. Grafico creado en Canva por Angelica Vera-Franco
Leyendas Para Halloween
In Asian culture, Lunar New Year marks a time for renewal and abundance. It is a time when communities spend the next two weeks ringing in the new year through festivals, food and communal gatherings. (Graphic created in Canva by Micah Yip)
Ring in the Lunar New Year with these can’t-miss events
Black History Month is an annual month-long observance in February where we come together to celebrate the achievements and remember the sacrifices made on behalf of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. (Created in Canva by Julianna Rodriguez)
Black History Month 2024
The State Hornet has decided to allow our Latin sources to choose their identifiers. Whether they identify as Latinx, Latino, Hispanic or Chicanx, we will adjust our use of the terms based on their choice. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
EDITORIAL: Latino, Latinx or Hispanic?
Marriage equality has yet to reach the disabled community, forcing them to choose between keeping their social security benefits or marrying the love of their life. Christa Ison shares the impact of this as a member of this community. (Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)
OPINION: To wed or to simply dream – disabled community’s liberty in jeopardy
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick decided to sit down during the national anthem and later kneeled in support of the fight against police brutality, discrimination and racial inequality. His legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the intersection between sports and social change. (Graphic made in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
OPINION: The NFL blackballed Colin Kaepernick and never apologized
Sophomore guard Benthe Versteeg ready to inbound the ball against the Portland Vikings Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at The Nest. Versteeg played the entire game and scored 10 points for Sacramento State.
Sac State splits conference matchups in a pair of high-scoring affairs
Freshman guard Alex Kovatchev finishes a left-handed lay-up over his defender in the paint Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Kovatchev had six points and six defensive rebounds against the Vandals.
Sac State drops two more games to extend its losing streak to six
Sophomore flanker Kenneth Kimbrough runs down the left sideline of the Sac State Intramural Field avoiding defenders for the first try of the Sac State men’s rugby club game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Kimbrough finished with one try along with multiple tackles throughout the first and second half against University of California, Santa Cruz.
Sac State men’s rugby puts together memorable comeback
Junior guard Austin Patterson takes a jump shot against Pacific Union on Tuesday Nov. 14. Patterson scored 17 points and made five three-pointers.
Sac State makes finishing touches for Portland State and Idaho
Junior guard Austin Patterson takes a jump shot against Pacific Union on Tuesday Nov. 14. Patterson scored 17 points and made five three-pointers.
Sac State makes finishing touches for Portland State and Idaho
Junior forward Jacob Holt attempts a jump hook over Montanas Dischon Thomas. Holt finished with 9 points and 6 rebounds against the Grizzlies.
Sac State calls it close but extend losing streak to four
Senior forward Akol Mawein puts in the layup off the glass in a matchup Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. He finished with 11 points and three assists against UC Davis.
Sac State takes a frustrating loss against Long Beach State
[FILE] Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy takes an at bat versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. With his fifth inning home run on Saturday, Aloy became the all time leader in Sacramento State’s Division I history for home runs hit by a freshman with 12.
‘Pass the Bat’: Hornets baseball wins second conference series of year
Sacramento State senior closer Jack Zalasky stands on top of parking structure three overlooking John Smith field on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. Zalasky ranks third in Sacramento State history career saves with 23 saves.
Like father like son: Sac State closer follows in his dads steps
[FILE] (L-R) Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and junior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez set up on defense against UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The left side of the infield started every game this series and combined to go 10-26 with four extra base hits including a home run each.
‘We gotta get it going’: Sac State baseball drops two more conference games
Freshman pitcher and outfielder Jaxon Byrd makes his collegiate pitching debut versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Byrd made his first collegiate start versus ninth ranked Stanford on Tuesday, April 18, throwing two innings and striking out two.
‘We were gonna win’: Sac State stuns #9 Stanford
Junior pitcher Cooper Rons throws a pitch to freshman catcher Jacob Cortez Sunday, April 16, 2023, at John Smith Field. Rons threw three and one-third innings on Sunday, setting a career high for strikeouts with six.
Weekend recap: Sac State baseball drops fourth conference series of year
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs ahead against South Dakota Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Fulcher scored twice against the Coyotes in his final game as a Hornet.
Sac State loses heavyweight playoff bout against South Dakota
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs downfield against Cal Poly Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Fulcher was held to just 48 yards on 10 carries against North Dakota
Sac State’s explosive offense meets South Dakota’s stonewall defense
Junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett scrambles while looking downfield against UC Davis Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Bennett led the Sac State offense in passing yards and rushing yards in the 42-35 win over North Dakota.
Sac State’s high-powered offense lifts Hornets over Fighting Hawks
Freshman quarterback Carson Conklin throws a pass Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Conklin is the first true freshman quarterback to play for Sac State since 2015.
‘All gas, no brakes’: Sac State heads into program’s first FCS playoff road game
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the womens team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sacramento State junior defender Isabella Vinsonhaler and junior midfielder Ali Fuamatu-Ma’afala protest a foul called against them on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 playing the Idaho Vandals. The Hornets had similar problems with the ref in the quarterfinals.
Sac State women’s soccer chokes in the Big Sky quarterfinals
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team before their match against UC Santa Barbara Oct. 18, 2023. The Hornets finished the season with a 4-10-4 record.
Victory at last: Sac State knocks off UC Davis in season finale
Sacramento State junior midfielder and captain Abigail Lopez sitting outside Yosemite Hall at Sac State Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Lopez is the top scorer for her team with four goals.
Sac State women’s soccer captain treats her team like family
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team in a huddle before the match Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 against UC Irvine. They would end up losing to Irvine 2-0, eliminating them from playoff contention.
UC Irvine puts an end to Sac State’s playoff hopes
Robert and Jhared together on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. They are playing together on the same team for the first time.
Brotherly love: The siblings fulfilling their dreams at Sac State
FILE: Sacramento State softball celebrates after a win against Southern Utah March 3, 2023 at Shea Stadium. The Hornets swept the University of Maine in a doubleheader Wednesday to move their record to 14-9 on the season.
Sac State softball takes first season sweep over University of Maine
Junior pitcher Savannah Wahl throws a pitch on the mound at Shea Stadium on Friday, March 3, 2023.. Wahl transferred from Butte community college in Oroville, California to Sacramento State this year.
Sac State softball brings heat at Capital Classic
The Sac State softball team huddles around home plate on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Sac State. The Hornets opened their season with the NorCal kickoff tournament where they won 2 of 5 games.
RECAP: Sac State softball drop 3 of 5 games in opening tournament
Graphic created in Canva.
Buzzin’ Dozen – Edition 1
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento States Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Setter Ashtin Olin sets the ball for teammates Bridgette Smith or Sarah Falk to spike during the third set of Sacramento State’s last game at home against Portland State University at the Nest Sunday, March 13, 2021. The Hornets lost the match against Portland State with a final score of 3-1.
SWARM REPORT MARCH 13: Rough day for Sac State sports, all teams lose
(L-R) Juniors Mate Voros and Mark Keki during their home match versus Saint Mary’s at Sacramento State Tennis courts on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The duo went 20-1 in doubles play during the 2022 season. Photos by Hugo Quintanilla. Graphic created in canva by Chris Woodard
Two is better than one: Hungarian national champions serve aces for Sac State
Graphic created in Canva.
Buzzin’ Dozen – Edition 1
Maddy Ferreros stands in front of the Sac State tennis court after finishing her training on April 20, 2022. She was named the Big Sky Conference womens tennis co-player of the week on April 5, 2022.
Sacramento State women’s tennis newcomer gleams in first season
Sac State junior Ori Maior serving against Montana State Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. The Hornets dropped their regular-season finale against the Bobcats 7-0.
Sac State’s Men’s Tennis suffers massive loss at Montana State
Sac State sophomore Rudolfs Aksenoks returns a serve to teammate Mate Voros on the other side of the court, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Asenoks is 4-0 this season in singles matches.
PREVIEW: Sac State’s men’s tennis team faces Saint Mary’s after two straight losses.
Junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko goes up for a kill against two UNLV blockers in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The Hornets would go on to win the game 3-0, but lose in the next round to Montana State.
Sac State volleyball’s stellar season ends against familiar foe
Senior middleblocker Kalani Hayes and junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko going up for a block against Weber State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Hornets played Weber State for the third time this season in the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament and lost 3-2.
A group of stars fall in the Big Sky tournament
Bridgette Smith holds the trophy and celebrates with the rest of her team after defeating Montana Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Sac State volleyball won the Big Sky regular season title and secured the number one seed heading into the Big Sky Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Montana Athletics)
Hornet volleyball leaves Montana with a Big Sky trophy
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin going up for a block against Portland State’s senior middle blocker Ashleigh Barto, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Portland State won the match 3-1.
Portland State serves Sac State volleyball their second Big Sky loss
Senior middle blocker Kalani Hayes and senior opposite hitter Karlee Soderberg going up for a block against Idaho Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Sac State celebrated Senior day against Idaho.
Volleyball weekend ends with two wins, tears and smiles
In Asian culture, Lunar New Year marks a time for renewal and abundance. It is a time when communities spend the next two weeks ringing in the new year through festivals, food and communal gatherings. (Graphic created in Canva by Micah Yip)
Ring in the Lunar New Year with these can’t-miss events
“Teen Wolf” is a horror comedy based on the concept of a teenage boy struggling to fit in while going through the horrors of transitioning into a hairy and sharp-nailed werewolf. This film stars Michael J. Fox, in a true to 80s standard cult classic with a beyond goofy plot. (Photo courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Atlantic Entertainment, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Teen Wolf’
DJs interact with attendees at the Silent Disco event held in the University Union Ballroom Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Three options of music were offered to hop back and forth on headsets depending on which DJ people preferred.
UNiQUE presents a groovin’ silent disco
Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!
Business marketing major Stacy Sei modeled an earth-inspired outfit at the Forces of Nature fashion show Sunday, April 23, 2023. An overarching theme of the show was sustainability in clothing.
GALLERY: Fashion on an elemental mission
(L-R) Fashion merchandising and management majors Joanne Lee and Sophy Xiong put the final touches on Lees dress design at the Forces of Nature dress rehearsal Thursday, April 13, 2023. Designers picked from one of four elements for inspiration: fire, water, earth and air.
Sac State’s Fashion Club primed for spring fashion show
A gas mask on the wall near the entrance of the Smog Collectors exhibit at the Library Gallery Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The lens reveals an image depicting various agents of pollution in modern society; the inscription on the filter provides some background behind the inspiration for the piece.
Grim gallery shows haunting future for generations to come
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
A Panda Express worker at the University Union prepares a meal for a Sac State student who ordered Monday, Oct.16, 2023. Featured here is orange chicken, Beijing beef, chow mein and white steamed rice. (Photo by: Asyah Zamani)
The University Union’s must-get food places
(L-R) Lead Student Assistant at Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services Lauren Batoon, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jennifer Campbell and CalFresh Healthy Living Student Assistant Macey Briones in The Cove Kitchen on the first floor at The WELL Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Campbell is the supervisor for the cooking demos in The Cove Kitchen. (Photo by Alyssa Branum)
Cooking demos teach students to make budget friendly recipes
Figuring out what to bring to the Friendsgiving table can be difficult, but The State Hornet has you covered. With these three easy recipes, you will be the hit of the party. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Three easy Friendsgiving recipes that will surprise your college besties
Coffee shops are great places to study if you need a break from studying at home. These five locations across the Sacramento region have unique indoor and outdoor spaces and great items on the menu to try. (Created in Canva by Ariel Caspar)
The five best coffee shops for studying
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
Halloween is approaching this weekend and now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the spooky essence. From timeless classic “Monster Mash” to modern hits “Calling All The Monsters,” this playlist has no tricks, only treats for everyone this year! (Graphic created in Canva by Madelaine Church)
Hits for a Monster Mash
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Playwrights’ Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The performance will feature multiple musical numbers.
Can you spell: T-H-E-A-T-E-R? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes to stage at Sac State
Lead actress McKenna Sennett sits on a bench in front of Shasta Hall theater on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sac State’s production of “Hamlet” runs from April 1 to April 10 and can be attended in the theater.
‘To be or not to be’: Meet the leading lady of Sac State’s ‘Hamlet’
The tone of the scene shifts early into ‘The Best Man’ when Former President Art Hocksteader (Stephen Kauffman, right) announces he is dying to presidential candidate Bill Russel (Tom Loeprich, left). Russel struggles to pursue political success while still staying true to his ethical principles.
Review: Gore Vidal’s ‘The Best Man’ at Sutter Street Theatre
“Teen Wolf” is a horror comedy based on the concept of a teenage boy struggling to fit in while going through the horrors of transitioning into a hairy and sharp-nailed werewolf. This film stars Michael J. Fox, in a true to 80s standard cult classic with a beyond goofy plot. (Photo courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Atlantic Entertainment, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Teen Wolf’
Released in 1985, “Weird Science” features 80s icons Kelly LeBrock, Ilan Mitchell-Smith and Anthony Michael Hall in a comedic fantasy of bringing a doll to life. This movie is considered an 80s cult classic due to its comedic timing and John Hughes staple themes. (Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Katelyn Marano, photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Back to the 80s: ‘Weird Science’
Released in 1974, “Black Christmas” features a cast of sorority sisters being picked off by a mysterious killer. Decades later this film’s become both a cult classic and an inspiration for dozens of future slashers. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Black Christmas’
The holiday season is finally here and these three movies are sure to bring you joy and cheer. Get comfy in your favorite holiday pajamas, grab a cup of hot chocolate and get ready to watch some great films from around the world! (Graphic created in Canva by Maishia Sumpter ).
Yuletide tales around the world
Graphic made in Canva
Guerillas of Sacramento Ep #3: Dance the Film Away With Zach Hubbard
A collage of Peak Adventures trips from 2021 to 2023 . Madelaine Church shares her experiences through her skills as a journalism student who documented over 10 trips she attended during her time in college. (Photos by Madelaine Church, graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Madelaine Church)
Scrapbook: The experience of a frequent Peak Adventure traveler
Graphic made in Canva
Beyond the Hive Ep. #6: Battle Across The Pond
Graphic made in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Siany Harts
Anything But Sports! Ep. 1: Devin Gandy’s Day in the Life
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #1: CFA agreement, Black History Month and President Luke Wood’s spring address
Graphic made in Canva
Beyond the Hive Ep. #5: The 6 to the 916
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #1: CFA agreement, Black History Month and President Luke Wood’s spring address
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #11: CFA strikes and negotiations, more doctorate degrees and football
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #10: Strikes, ASI resignation, firearm scare and class reductions
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #9: Teamsters strike, Leaders of Tomorrow and Hornet Harvest Gathering
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #8: CFA strike dates, arson on campus and Hmong New Year
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
El Centro de Recursos para Soñadores, también conocido como el Dreamer Resource Center, está ubicado en el Riverfront Center el 28 de diciembre de 2023. El centro es un recurso que ofrece apoyo legal y financiero para estudiantes que son inmigrantes y más. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Angelica Brito.
Lo que ofrece el Centro de Recursos para Soñadores en Sac State
Grafico creado en Canva por Rosienelly Salguero
El Panteón de Sacramento: Celebracion de Dia de los Muertos
Esta imagen muestra los personajes de la Llorona, el Cucuy, el Chupacabras, el Sombrerón, los Duendes y el Charro Negro. Los personajes de algunas de las leyendas más conocidas de Latinoamérica. Imágenes cortesía de Film Affinity, Encyclopædia Britannica, PR Newswire, Medium, Elvira Méndez y México Desconocido. Grafico creado en Canva por Angelica Vera-Franco
Leyendas Para Halloween
A collage of Peak Adventures trips from 2021 to 2023 . Madelaine Church shares her experiences through her skills as a journalism student who documented over 10 trips she attended during her time in college. (Photos by Madelaine Church, graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Madelaine Church)
Scrapbook: The experience of a frequent Peak Adventure traveler
The State Hornet has decided to allow our Latin sources to choose their identifiers. Whether they identify as Latinx, Latino, Hispanic or Chicanx, we will adjust our use of the terms based on their choice. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
EDITORIAL: Latino, Latinx or Hispanic?
Released in 1974, “Black Christmas” features a cast of sorority sisters being picked off by a mysterious killer. Decades later this film’s become both a cult classic and an inspiration for dozens of future slashers. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Black Christmas’
Marriage equality has yet to reach the disabled community, forcing them to choose between keeping their social security benefits or marrying the love of their life. Christa Ison shares the impact of this as a member of this community. (Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)
OPINION: To wed or to simply dream – disabled community’s liberty in jeopardy
George Lopez kisses his daughter Mayan Lopez on the head after expressing how proud he is that she can speak Spanish. Mayan Lopez has been lying about being able to speak Spanish because she feels ashamed for never learning in Episode 3: Lopez vs Español. (Photo courtesy of Universal Television)
‘Lopez vs Lopez’ depicts the realities many Latinx families face
The State Hornet has decided to allow our Latin sources to choose their identifiers. Whether they identify as Latinx, Latino, Hispanic or Chicanx, we will adjust our use of the terms based on their choice. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
EDITORIAL: Latino, Latinx or Hispanic?
Alexis Jimenez, an anthropology student, addressing the panel of administrators regarding the recent sexual assaults on and near campus in the Redwood Room of the University Union on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The State Hornet calls on the administration and the Sac State Police Department to increase transparency with the campus community and provide concrete plans for the solutions proposed. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa. Photo by Alyssa Branum.
EDITORIAL: How are you keeping your campus community safe, Sac State? Your students would like to know
Women at Sacramento State walk around campus, their rights in the hands of a majority male US Senate, protected by a pro-choice California State Senate. Women at Sac State have more jurisdiction over their bodies than women in Texas, who have very little time to decide what’s best for them when they discover they are pregnant. Graphic made in Canva.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ means women, too
Joseph Castro speaks to Sacramento State over Zoom as well as in person during his first visit to the campus as Chancellor on Nov. 3, 2021. Castro lied about the constant Title IX violations of his Vice President of Student Affairs in order to become chancellor.
Editorial: Joseph Castro never deserved to be CSU Chancellor
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen addresses students in the crowd of California Faculty Association protestors at the University Union on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Nelsen said he could not get involved in the bargaining of CFA’s contracts. Photo of Nelsen taken by John Cabales. Graphic created in Canva.
EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign
George Lopez kisses his daughter Mayan Lopez on the head after expressing how proud he is that she can speak Spanish. Mayan Lopez has been lying about being able to speak Spanish because she feels ashamed for never learning in Episode 3: Lopez vs Español. (Photo courtesy of Universal Television)
‘Lopez vs Lopez’ depicts the realities many Latinx families face
Graphic created in Canva.
Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 1 : ‘The Cable Guy’ vs. ‘Excalibur’
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. (Movie posters courtesy of Lionsgate)
The Big Picture – John Wick 4
Newsletter editor and film critic Gavin S. Hudson has been reviewing movies since high school. “The Whale” has been nominated for three Oscars; is it worthy? Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson | movie posters courtesy of A24.
The Big Picture – ‘The Whale’
Series promotional poster featuring Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna and supporting cast. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all at once to something real?” (Picture courtesy of Disney+. Graphic created in Canva by Ryan Ascalon).
‘Andor’ grounds Star Wars universe in storytelling
Released in 1974, “Black Christmas” features a cast of sorority sisters being picked off by a mysterious killer. Decades later this film’s become both a cult classic and an inspiration for dozens of future slashers. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Black Christmas’
Released in 1992, “Candyman” takes classic gothic horror and transplants it into a contemporary setting. With strong performances and a masterful score, you’ll be hypnotized by this cult classic. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of TriStar Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Candyman’
In this edition of Stinger Style, staffer Maddie Thielke provides some fall clothing essentials to add to your new capsule wardrobe. With these staple pieces, you will stay cozy and stylish this season. (Graphic created in Canva by Maddie Thielke)
Stinger Style: Fall essentials for your closet
Blending horror with stop-motion animation, the 2021 flick, “Mad God” presents a grotesque and awe-inspiring world. With a veteran of stop-motion at the helm, this film will have you unable to avert your eyes through its entire runtime. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Shudder)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Mad God’
Released in 2004, “Club Dread” was created by the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, best known for “Super Troopers.” Whereas the latter is remembered as a cult hit, the former is barely remembered at all. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy if Searchlight Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Club Dread’
Alexander Musa, Staffer • February 12, 2024

Aliza Imran and Evan PatockaFebruary 13, 2024
In this episode of Beyond the Hive, podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran conduct a showdown of USA vs. UK differences.. They compare cultural variations, such as, food portions, ingredients and the English language. They also touch on sports and the unalike cultures of both countries.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to allow them to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.
Aliza Imran, Podcast Staffer
(she/her) Aliza Imran is a 2nd year journalism major. She is an exchange student from Oxford, England. This is her second semester at The State Hornet is and is excited to return to the podcast team.
Evan Patocka, Podcast Staffer
(he/him) Evan Patocka is a senior majoring in communication studies and minoring in journalism. A native of San Diego, he joined The State Hornet in fall 2023. He hopes to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.
